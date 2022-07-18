Amazon Prime Video Gears Up For A Big Redesign: Here's What's Changing

Amazon is bringing a UI design overhaul to the Prime Video platform that will start appearing in the Android app and on Fire TV screens this week, followed by its iOS app and the desktop view. The company says the redesign focuses on simplifying the user experience, helping subscribers find relevant content quickly and more efficiently.

Amazon

Leading the pack for larger screens is a six-page format for the landing page divided across Home, Store, Find, Live TV, Free With Ads, and My Stuff. Users will also find sections like Movies, TV Shows, Sports, Channels, and Rent or Buy on the relevant pages. For example, all of the live sports content will be served in the Sports dashboard on the Home page complete with carousels of content from teams that users might find interesting. Aside from the live content, it will also host replays, short videos, and documentaries.

Amazon

Just like with sports, the platform is also getting custom carousels like the Top 10 Chart to show the most popular content on Prime Video. Of course, Amazon would want its home productions and exclusives to stand out. For that, there is a new Super Carousel for Prime Video Cinema and Amazon Originals and Exclusives, with niceties like poster-style expansive artwork to help the content stand out.