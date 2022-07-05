How To Fix Amazon Prime Video Not Streaming In 4K

Not all Amazon Prime Video titles are available in 4K quality. Older movies and shows often do not support that format, and even some newer flicks will still be unavailable for a variety of reasons ranging from licensing to technical difficulties. As a result, your title of choice might look less-than-perfect, not due to a fault on Amazon's end, but simply because that title may not support 4K in the first place.

Amazon has a list of titles available in 4K, so checking whether the one you're trying to watch is, is fairly easy. You can see all the 4K offerings by heading over to the official Amazon website. The list is not very intuitive in the sense that you can't check for specifics within the results as this is already a narrowed-down list. However, you can also simply type in the title of your movie or show into the search bar above to check whether it's available on Prime Video and in 4K.

You can also search directly on Amazon Prime Video. Any variation of "4K," "4K movies ultra HD," "4K film," or even something more specific like "4K romantic comedies" should produce a list of titles that you can watch right now. If you managed to locate your title on one of these lists and yet it still looks underwhelming, there may be other issues at hand.