Amazon Promises More Prime Day-Like Deals In Upcoming Fall Event

Since its inception in 2015, Amazon's Prime Day has been an annual highlight for online shoppers. The mid-July event, exclusively available to Amazon Prime members, has been synonymous with great deals and discounts and has captured the attention of millions of consumers worldwide. However, a notable departure from this norm occurred in 2022 when Amazon introduced a second Prime Day event that year. This event — called "Prime Early Access Sale" — was held in October 2022 and proved to be a massive success.

It is hardly surprising, therefore, that Amazon is going ahead with a similar sale event this year too. In an official blog post, Amazon announced that it will be holding a second Prime Day-type event in October 2023 called "Prime Big Deal Days."

The preliminary announcement only confirms that this event will happen this October. However, the company stopped short of revealing the exact dates. Besides the United States, the October Prime Big Deal Days will also take place in several other countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Sweden, and the U.K.

The decision to hold two Prime Day-like events each year indicates that Amazon is looking to capitalize on the growing popularity of online shopping. Numbers from the company's most recent Prime-Day event only cement this notion, with Amazon claiming that the first day of the recently concluded Prime Day event on July 11, 2023, emerged as the single largest sales day in company history. Consumers saved over $2.5 billion on various deals on the platform during the two-day shopping extravaganza.