The Amazon Shopping Hack You Need To Know To Get Huge Discounts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bargain hunters everywhere know where to find the best deals. Those that scour Amazon know that Warehouse is where its at. You can find almost everything including cameras, phones, computers, books, and furniture, at discounted prices, up to 70% or more — if you're lucky (via CNET). The catch is they are all pre-owned items that were returned to Amazon by customers during the 30-day refund period. Typically, there is very little wrong with the products, and sometimes they'll even be brand new with some damaged packaging, Tough Nickel reports.

What's more, you don't need special memberships to benefit from these deals. They are available to anyone with an Amazon account. If you're a Prime member, however, you get to take advantage of two-day shipping on any eligible deal. But there is one downside to note: you can't get a manufacturer warranty on any item you buy with one of these deals. However, Amazon offers customers free replacements within 30 days for a product that has the same listing condition. If there is none available, customers will get a full refund instead.

Here is everything you need to know to score your next deal.