Amazon Targets Fake Reviews With Two New Lawsuits

Amazon has announced its latest effort in dealing with less than authentic product reviews, including ones that may be published in exchange for discounts, credits for future purchases, or free products. The company says it has sued two fake review brokers allegedly behind "incentivized and misleading product reviews" with the goal of getting them shut down, hopefully helping improve the overall quality of information on Amazon's website that users need to make informed purchase decisions.

Typically speaking, Amazon users buy products through the company, then leave reviews about those items to help other customers decide whether they'd like the buy the same goods. However, an industry popped up around incentivized reviews, which can include things like offering customers an Amazon store credit in exchange for favorable reviews or, in some cases, free products if they say positive things about the items.

This has led to issues with misleading reviews that may overstate how well an item functions, and that's a problem for both users and Amazon itself. The company has taken steps to address this issue, including banning some brands from its platform, and now it is back with another two lawsuits targeting alleged sources behind some of these reviews.