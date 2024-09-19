Top 18V Makita Tools That Users Recommend The Most

Circular saws are popular in carpentry and simple furniture building, and they can be found in many home shops. The 18V LXT Brushless 6-1/2 Inch Circular Saw has a 4.8 out of five-star rating on both Amazon and Home Depot — though, the pricing is a bit different. Home Depot sells it for $239 and Amazon for $202. Both are listed as tool-only.

This circular saw comes with a brushless motor and an automatic speed change which can deliver up to 5000 RPM. It has a maximum cut depth at 90 degrees of 2.25 inches and 45 degrees at 1.625 inches — however, the bevel extends out to 50 degrees. There's also a built-in dust blower to keep your line of cut free of sawdust as well as an LED light for a better view of your potential cuts.

This model of the Makita circular saw made the list due to multiple users raving about it on a Reddit forum. They stated that the battery draw is optimized, so even using a 5.0 Ah battery goes a long way. Moreover, the tool is lightweight, the rafter hook works well, and it's compatible with Makita rail guides for better cuts. Another commenter even stated that this is the tool that made them convert to Makita from Milwaukee because they weren't impressed with the circular saw that Milwaukee had to offer.

