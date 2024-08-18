6 Makita Tools You Can Buy For Under $100

Building a complete tool collection is pricey, no matter what color-coordinated brand you decide to populate your garage with. But that doesn't mean every tool in your toolbox has to cost an arm and a leg. There are plenty of affordable products out there that you can get, even if you don't have the funds to drop on a brand-new table saw.

Makita is one of the best power tool brands out there, but that quality often comes at a price. Makita tools typically cost quite a bit more than most budget brands, like Ryobi or Bauer. Even so, the company still has several tools in its catalog that you can buy without breaking the bank. Some of these can expand the number of different projects that you can take on by quite a bit while still keeping your costs low. Others might not be necessities but still may come in handy for certain jobs and be handy to keep around. We should preface by stating that these prices do not include batteries or chargers. Purchasing those separately may add significantly to the tool's overall cost, but they are interchangeable with other Makita tools from the same battery line, so you won't have to buy a new one every time you get a new tool if you don't want to. With that in mind, here are six of the tools that Makita sells for less than $100.

