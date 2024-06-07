6 Of The Best Cordless Makita Circular Saws, According To User Reviews
Circular saws are versatile and powerful tools that are capable of slicing through materials like wood, plastic, and metal. Given this, whether you're working on a woodworking project or a home renovation, it helps to have a capable circular saw on hand. While there are numerous cordless and corded circular saw models available from different brands, Makita Tools is a good choice for buyers looking for a reliable model that doesn't break the bank.
Makita Tools' products are built all over the world, and the brand is well-regarded globally for its quality products. The brand produces several underrated tools, including circular saws, and many of these are available online at Home Depot or in brick-and-mortar stores in your city. To help you get started and pick the right circular saw for your needs, we've put together a list of the top-rated ones, according to buyers, below. A more detailed selection methodology is available toward the end of this list.
Makita 18V X2 LXT Brushless Cordless Rear Handle Circular Saw Kit (XSR01PT)
This circular saw from Makita, which delivers 5,100 RPM, is powered by two 18V batteries, bringing the total voltage to 36V for a more impactful performance. It has a brushless motor, which ensures quieter operation and enhanced efficiency. Plus, without brushes that might require frequent replacement, you're also looking at reduced maintenance costs with this circular saw.
The saw has a blade-left rear-handle design, so right-handed users can comfortably see the line of cutting, and the rear handle provides enough leverage to control and steer the saw. It's got a large 2-9/16" cutting capacity at 90°, allowing it to efficiently cut through thicker material in a single pass. It can also make angled cuts, from 0° to 53°, with positive stops at 22.5°, 45°, and 53°.
Built with a die-cast magnesium base and blade guard and a die-cast aluminum blade cover, the circular saw has a durable construction that holds up well to rough usage. The product is extremely well-rated, with an average user score of 4.8 out of 5 based on 1,713 reviews. Additionally, 95% of people who purchased this product recommend it. Buyers have noted that the saw is built for more demanding tasks, cuts through most materials easily, can be adjusted, and is easy to use. Some reviewers, however, have noted that the saw is pretty heavy, but that's to be expected of a workhorse like this one. The kit, which includes the batteries and charger, is available for $399 on The Home Depot's website and in physical stores.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Circular Saw with Electric Brake and 24T Carbide Blade (XSH03Z)
Makita's 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Circular Saw is designed with Automatic Speed Change Technology that tweaks the speed as well as power automatically for more efficient operation. The brushless motor delivers 5,000 RPM, which is ample power for quick cutting. Although it's a powerful model, it only weighs 7.3 lb. with the battery included, making it fairly easy to handle even if you plan to use it for an extended duration.
For added safety, the saw is designed with an electric brake as well. This stops the blade by reversing the electrical flow and can come in handy if you accidentally lose control of the saw. Another helpful feature is the built-in dust blower that keeps the line of cut free of dust and debris, helping you steer the saw more accurately. The product also features two built-in LED lights that help illuminate the work area. The circular saw costs $239 on The Home Depot's website and is rated 4.8 out of 5, with 94% of buyers recommending it. The product has received multiple five-star reviews, with buyers praising its performance and power.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Lightweight Circular Saw (XSS02Z)
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-1/2" Circular Saw, which is built with a capable motor that delivers 3,700 RPM, is a great choice for DIY carpentry projects. It has a cordless and compact design, making it portable and easy to operate, even for beginners. The model has a heavy-gauge machined base for durability.
The blade, which is 6-1/2" long, delivers a 2-1/4" cutting capacity that makes it capable of handling a wide range of cutting applications. It also has star protection computer controls, which protect the saw against overheating or overloading. The one potential limitation to consider is that the model has a brushed motor, which means some replacement costs for you down the line.
Currently, the product is rated 4.7 out of 5, with 92% of buyers recommending it. It has hundreds of five-star ratings and reviews, with buyers noting that the saw delivers powerful performance despite being compact and light. This circular saw is priced at $149 and is available for purchase on The Home Depot's website.
Makita 36V LXT Brushless Cordless Plunge Circular Saw (XPS01Z)
Makita's cordless plunge circular saw is designed with a brushless motor that delivers up to 6,300 RPM, and its two 18V batteries deliver ample power and a long enough runtime for your cutting tasks. The soft start feature prevents abrupt starts, and the electric brake helps you quickly press pause on your work in case you drop the saw or lose control of the tool in other ways. The automatic speed change technology adjusts the torque and speed based on the material that is being cut.
The saw also has a significant cutting depth of 2-3/16" at 90°, and the bevel capability ranges between -1° and 48°, with positive stops at 22.5° and 45°. Makita recommends using this saw with a rail system for better accuracy and claims that it can even be an alternative to a traditional table saw. The product is well-received by buyers, who rated it 4.6 out of 5, with 87% recommending the product. The five-star reviews indicate it performs well, delivers plenty of power, and will stand up to tough and harsh usage. The product is currently available for $630 on The Home Depot's website. Pro Tool Reviews has also favorably rated this product and noted in its review that the "plunge cut saw is a must-have for convenience and performance."
Makita 12V Max CXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Circular Saw Kit (SH02R1)
If you need a smaller circular saw that doesn't compromise on power, this 12V model from Makita is a solid pick. The brushed motor has a maximum speed of 1,500 RPM and can make cuts up to 1" at a 90° angle in plywood, pegboard, MDF, and melamine, to name a few. The built-in dust blower keeps the area dust-free and your line of sight clear during operation. It is powered by two 12V batteries, both of which are included in this kit. Keep in mind that this power tool is part of Makita's 12-Volt MAX CXT series, so it isn't compatible with 12V MAX batteries and chargers.
A noteworthy feature of this tool is that it only weighs 3.5 lb., and that's with the battery fitted — the lightweight construction makes this tool a good choice for extended usage. The ergonomically designed handle is another key feature since it helps add to your comfort during prolonged use. The product is priced at $149 and is available for purchase on The Home Depot's website, where it's received an overall user score of 4.5 out of 5, with 92% of buyers recommending it. The reviews suggest that the saw is fairly powerful, despite its compact size, and holds charge extremely well.
Makita 18V LXT Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless Circular Saw (XSH04ZB)
This sub-compact circular saw from Makita weighs just 6.4 lb. It's fitted with an 18V battery and a brushless motor that delivers 5,000 RPM, which is significant power for its size. The maximum cutting capacity at 90° is 2-1/4", but a noteworthy feature is that the Automatic Speed Change technology helps adjust the power and speed based on the thickness of the material you're cutting.
The saw includes an electric brake as well as dual LED lights for some extra illumination. When you purchase this product, you get a 24-tooth ultra-thin kerf carbide-tipped saw blade that helps make smooth cuts without significant material loss. If you'd like to purchase this product, you can do so through The Home Depot's website or local stores, where it is available at a price of $189. The product has a user score of 4.5 out of 5, with 78% of buyers recommending it. User reviews note that it is a light tool that delivers quick cuts, and the battery lasts a long time, making this Makita tool great for remodeling jobs.
Why these products made it to this list
To select these products, we primarily looked at user ratings and reviews. Each of the products on this list has a user score of 4.5 or higher and has received hundreds of positive reviews that note these saws do what they claim. Additionally, we also evaluated the features and specs to make sure that these circular saws offer the performance and durability that a buyer like you would expect.