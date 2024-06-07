6 Of The Best Cordless Makita Circular Saws, According To User Reviews

This circular saw from Makita, which delivers 5,100 RPM, is powered by two 18V batteries, bringing the total voltage to 36V for a more impactful performance. It has a brushless motor, which ensures quieter operation and enhanced efficiency. Plus, without brushes that might require frequent replacement, you're also looking at reduced maintenance costs with this circular saw.

The saw has a blade-left rear-handle design, so right-handed users can comfortably see the line of cutting, and the rear handle provides enough leverage to control and steer the saw. It's got a large 2-9/16" cutting capacity at 90°, allowing it to efficiently cut through thicker material in a single pass. It can also make angled cuts, from 0° to 53°, with positive stops at 22.5°, 45°, and 53°.

Built with a die-cast magnesium base and blade guard and a die-cast aluminum blade cover, the circular saw has a durable construction that holds up well to rough usage. The product is extremely well-rated, with an average user score of 4.8 out of 5 based on 1,713 reviews. Additionally, 95% of people who purchased this product recommend it. Buyers have noted that the saw is built for more demanding tasks, cuts through most materials easily, can be adjusted, and is easy to use. Some reviewers, however, have noted that the saw is pretty heavy, but that's to be expected of a workhorse like this one. The kit, which includes the batteries and charger, is available for $399 on The Home Depot's website and in physical stores.