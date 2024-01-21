Where Are Makita Power Tools Built?

In our global economy, figuring out what company owns what and where your favorite brands are created can be more difficult than you'd think. With the rise of complex supply chains, it's easier than ever to manufacture products in a foreign country. Makita, originating from Japan, is a power tool company that started all the way back in 1915 and is well-known among home improvement specialists for offering a solid range of durable, quality options. That said, it's also a huge multi-national brand that has significantly expanded over the years. Today, Makita has business bases in 50 different countries and can be found in over a hundred nations. The company makes a wide range of power tools, including drills/drivers, angle grinders, outdoor power tools and equipment, circular saws, and more.

In order to track down where Makita power tools are built, it's necessary to understand how the manufacturing of complex machinery — like power tools — typically works. As it turns out, it's usually more of a global effort, and the location of the manufacturer matters much less than it may have in earlier decades.