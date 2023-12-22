Who Makes Stanley Power Tools And Are They Any Good?

Though not all of the company's manufacturing is done in the United States, by all appearances, Stanley Black & Decker appears to make its products in its own facilities. Stanley Black & Decker has the manufacturing pipeline down to such a science that it also sells manufacturing solutions to other companies. "[W]e offer composable app-based solutions to improve efficiency, scale your workforce, and build adaptable production system," reads a note on the manufacturing solutions page on the company website. All told, Stanley Black & Decker has dozens of manufacturing facilities in the United States alone.

So, just how good are they? On the user-generated review site Tool Talk, Stanley averages a 4.7-star rating out of five from 107 reviews covering all Stanley-branded tools. In our rankings of the best major power tool brands in September 2023 here at SlashGear, two Stanley brands, Craftsman (consumer-focused) and DeWalt (the more professionally-aimed), finished in third and second place, respectively, behind only Makita Tools.

In addition to a reputation for high quality, we gave DeWalt high marks for its unique Flexvolt Batteries. "This innovative technology allows batteries to operate at 20 volts for prolonged use or surge to 60 volts for those extra tough jobs, offering an extra layer of flexibility that few power tools have," noted the ranking for DeWalt.

Stanley has long maintained a high standard, so its brands, whether Stanley, Black & Decker, or DeWalt, should always be considered a viable option.