Every Major Power Tool Brand Ranked Worst To Best

For DIY aficionados, seasoned craftsmen, and professionals alike, power tools are not just tools -– they are the engine driving every project to its finish line. Whether it's the precision of a drill, the raw power of a saw, the versatility of a grinder, or the torque of an impact driver, the right tool can elevate the efficiency of any task.

However, the market is saturated with countless brands, each vying for attention, and high-quality power tools don't come with a low price tag. Opting for a bargain at a local hardware store might seem tempting, but the real cost comes out when that tool breaks down too soon, sending you back to the store in search of a replacement.

In this article, we dive deep into the world of premium power tool brands, evaluating and ranking them. All of the brands on this list are major brands that are the go-to for professionals on a construction site or for home use. While brand loyalty is admirable, we're ignoring personal biases and focusing purely on tangible metrics to find which power tool brand is best for you.

Every brand on this list is top tier in the industry, but we ranked them based on quality manufacturing, warranty, customer service, and ease of use. Here is a list of every major power tool brand ranked from worst to best.