Hercules Vs. Bauer: Which Is The Higher Quality Harbor Freight Tool Brand?

You may have noticed while wandering the aisles of your local Harbor Freight that there are several different brands of tools you can't find anywhere else. That's because a majority of the brands that the retail chain sells are actually owned by Harbor Freight itself. The company has gone so far as to create multiple brands that sell the same kinds of tools in order to create a variety of options for its customers. That doesn't mean that these tools are all created to equal design specifications, however. There is a hierarchy of build quality among these tools, with the premium brands tending to cost a bit more than the budget-minded ones.

Two of the more prominent brands that you are likely to find inside Harbor Freight's walls are Hercules and Bauer. These brands both make a wide variety of different power tools, and each of them has its own cordless 20V battery system. It's typically a good idea to try and stick to a single brand once you start investing in cordless tools since the batteries can sometimes cost as much or even more than the tools themselves. This might lead some perspective handypeople to question: Which of these is the higher quality tool brand? I've personally used several Bauer tools and am pretty familiar with the brand's strengths and weaknesses, but there are several forums suggesting that the Hercules products are a bit better.