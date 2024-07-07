Hercules Vs. Bauer: Which Is The Higher Quality Harbor Freight Tool Brand?
You may have noticed while wandering the aisles of your local Harbor Freight that there are several different brands of tools you can't find anywhere else. That's because a majority of the brands that the retail chain sells are actually owned by Harbor Freight itself. The company has gone so far as to create multiple brands that sell the same kinds of tools in order to create a variety of options for its customers. That doesn't mean that these tools are all created to equal design specifications, however. There is a hierarchy of build quality among these tools, with the premium brands tending to cost a bit more than the budget-minded ones.
Two of the more prominent brands that you are likely to find inside Harbor Freight's walls are Hercules and Bauer. These brands both make a wide variety of different power tools, and each of them has its own cordless 20V battery system. It's typically a good idea to try and stick to a single brand once you start investing in cordless tools since the batteries can sometimes cost as much or even more than the tools themselves. This might lead some perspective handypeople to question: Which of these is the higher quality tool brand? I've personally used several Bauer tools and am pretty familiar with the brand's strengths and weaknesses, but there are several forums suggesting that the Hercules products are a bit better.
Bauer tools are affordable
It's true that you don't want to invest in too many cordless tool brands since the cost of batteries can pile up, but I've personally found that it's good to have a primary quality brand and a cheap backup brand. I buy DeWalt tools when I think I will use a product frequently or for important projects, (drills, impact drivers, saws, nail guns, power sanders, etc.). I buy Bauer tools when I think I will only use something a few times a year or when I don't feel like I don't need top-tier build quality. I have a cordless Bauer fan, light, leaf blower, string trimmer, pressure washer, and an inflator that I use for pool floaties. These tools are very inexpensive and Harbor Freight frequently has seasonal deals where you can get a tool for free when you buy one of its battery and charger sets or vice versa.
In my experience, Bauer tools are adequate for simple tasks, if a bit unimpressive when it comes to heavy workloads. They certainly do their job well enough that it's hard to complain given the price. There is also a fairly wide variety of Bauer products, so you have a large selection of tools to choose from. That said, there are certainly several higher-quality tools available.
Craftspeople think Hercules tools are higher quality
I haven't personally used Hercules tools, but those who have tend to speak very highly of them. Nearly every product in the tool manufacturer catalog has a rating that's somewhere between four and five stars. Harbor Freight itself compares many of Bauer's tools to those made by Ryobi, another budget-minded DIY brand. Meanwhile, it typically compares the Hercules brand tools to Milwaukee or DeWalt, which are often considered to be among the more premium brands. This indicates that Hercules is intended as the higher quality option, and it seems that some buyers agree.
"As an aircraft and home mechanic working on everything from motorcycles, vehicles, and helicopters, I use/have some of just about every make/brand of tools," said one contributor on Reddit. "I love my Hercules tools, use them a lot and got them on sale along with buying the tool and getting batteries for free!" Another contributor to the thread, who claimed to have over 35 years of experience as a technician, held a similar opinion. "Bauer is ok, but if you can, get the Hercules. It will last longer and end up costing less in the end if don't have to replace a worn-out tool sooner than later."
Profession reviewers like them as well. "Like every other Hercules product I've tested, this gun's construction seems to be of very sturdy and impact-resistant quality," said Peter Nelson of The Drive in his review. "1,200 ft. lbs. of breakaway torque ain't nothing—that little anvil's making more heavy hits than a mid-'90s Pantera drum track." Pro Tool Reviews was also impressed with the 20V drill, which they argued "has specs that come out in a good place for a Pro-level compact drill."
Our methodology
I've spent a lot of time working with power tools and more specifically, with Bauer brand tools purchased from Harbor Freight. In order to make this recommendation, I started with my knowledge of Bauer's strengths and weaknesses and overall build quality. I then compared it to the reported quality of Hercules-brand tools. To do this, I looked at the tools that Harbor Freight itself recommended as being comparable to its Bauer and Hercules products to find each unit's intended standard of quality. I then checked reviews on the Harbor Freight website, statements on public forums from people who use the tools day-to-day, and professional reviews of Hercules products to see what professionals had to say about it.