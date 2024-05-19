10 Ryobi Tools That'll Keep Your Next DIY Project Cheap

DIY projects can be enjoyable or a hassle, and if you've not got the right tools for the job, it's likely to be the latter. Ryobi makes a wide range of tools used by everyone from novices to pros, many of which run on the brand's 18V interchangeable battery. The biggest advantage of this battery system is that it allows DIY enthusiasts to buy standalone tools if they already have a suitable battery, cutting costs compared to buying individual cordless tools from different brands. That makes it temptingly affordable to purchase new Ryobi tools, especially those that will come in handy for multiple jobs.

Whether you're already deep into the Ryobi ecosystem or a relative newcomer to the brand, this selection of tools under $100 should appeal to a wide range of DIY enthusiasts. Some are among the brand's best sellers and will likely already be in the arsenal of Ryobi enthusiasts, and some are thoroughly underrated tools that might have slipped by most buyers' radars.