10 Ryobi Tools That'll Keep Your Next DIY Project Cheap
DIY projects can be enjoyable or a hassle, and if you've not got the right tools for the job, it's likely to be the latter. Ryobi makes a wide range of tools used by everyone from novices to pros, many of which run on the brand's 18V interchangeable battery. The biggest advantage of this battery system is that it allows DIY enthusiasts to buy standalone tools if they already have a suitable battery, cutting costs compared to buying individual cordless tools from different brands. That makes it temptingly affordable to purchase new Ryobi tools, especially those that will come in handy for multiple jobs.
Whether you're already deep into the Ryobi ecosystem or a relative newcomer to the brand, this selection of tools under $100 should appeal to a wide range of DIY enthusiasts. Some are among the brand's best sellers and will likely already be in the arsenal of Ryobi enthusiasts, and some are thoroughly underrated tools that might have slipped by most buyers' radars.
Ryobi 18V One+ 120-Watt Soldering Iron Kit
A portable soldering iron might come in handy for all kinds of DIY projects, but buying one shouldn't need to break the bank. The Ryobi 18V One+ 120-Watt Soldering Iron Kit is available via the brand's website for $78.97, or as a standalone tool for $49.97. The kit includes a 1.5 Ah battery and a charger, making it a great option for buyers who are newer to the Ryobi ecosystem. The rechargeable battery means that the soldering iron is much more versatile than a corded equivalent, making it a great companion for projects both at the workbench and away from it.
The iron's temperature can be adjusted to reach between 400°F and 900°F, and it'll take just 90 seconds from cold to reach maximum temperature. There's no need to guess when it's up to temperature either, as the built-in LED light indicates exactly when it's ready. After use, the LED light also indicates that the tool has cooled down enough to be put away. The cord between the iron and the battery base is three feet long, and so should provide plenty of reach for working in tight or otherwise restricted spaces.
Ryobi USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit
SlashGear put Ryobi's USB Lithium range through its paces when it launched in early 2024, and came away generally impressed with its capabilities. The USB Lithium battery reduces each tool's footprint to be even more compact than an equivalent 18V One+ tool, but still provides enough power to deal with a variety of tasks. One of the newest additions to the USB Lithium range is the USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit, which can be bought for $39.97 from Ryobi's website.
With the arrival of summer comes the inevitable rising temperatures, and that can make working in spaces without air conditioning a thankless task. The fan is designed to provide a cooling airflow no matter where you're working, and can shift up to 135 cubic feet of air per minute. It'll run for up to seven hours with the included 2Ah battery on its low setting, although cranking it up to high will notably decrease that runtime. A built-in LED indicator flashes either green or red depending on how much charge is remaining.
Ryobi 18V One+ Jig Saw
Retailing for just $69.00, the Ryobi 18V One+ Jig Saw is an affordable yet potentially very useful addition to your tool arsenal. It can reach up to 3,000 strokes per minute (SPM), giving it the power to cut through various material types including wood, laminate flooring, and corrugated metal. A choice of four orbital settings and a variable speed trigger are available for added precision. Ryobi says that the latest version of the tool is smoother to use, with 30% less vibration than its predecessor.
Like most of Ryobi's power tools, the jig saw comes with a three year warranty for extra peace of mind. It's sold with a non-marring shoe and a T-shank cutting blade, but not with a battery or charger. So, it's best value for buyers who already have one or more compatible Ryobi 18V One+ batteries to hand in their workshop.
Ryobi 18V One+ Cordless 4.75 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
Very few DIY projects won't result in some kind of mess, and clearing that mess up once you're done can be a chore. To make the cleanup as straightforward as possible, the Ryobi 18V One+ Cordless 4.75 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum features onboard accessory storage to ensure that you're never missing the right head for the nozzle. The floor nozzle, dust brush, and crevice tool are all stored in cubbies within the body of the vacuum, while the telescoping wand attaches to the side of the vacuum.
It can deliver up to 40 cubic feet per minute of suction, while the five foot hose ensures that it's easy to reach the trickier corners or a shop or workspace. The vacuum usually retails for $99.97, but as of this writing, is reduced to $79.00 on Ryobi's website. A battery and charger to power the vacuum are not included, and so will need to be purchased separately for anyone who doesn't already have a suitable Ryobi 18V battery available.
Ryobi 18V One+ LED Area Light
The Ryobi 18V One+ LED Area Light might be useful for a variety of reasons, and not just DIY — for example, it can be used as a camping light, and features a USB charging port for portable devices when you're in camp. It can also be used closer to home, perhaps as a backup light for evening grill sessions. Lastly, it will come in very useful for DIY projects that require a larger workspace to be lit without needing to rely on corded lighting.
It features three brightness settings — low, medium, and high — with the most powerful setting generating 850 lumens. It retails for $39.97 and doesn't come with a battery or charger included. It can be hung as well as standing upright on suitable surfaces, with the metal handle allowing it to be hung on nails or fastened to overhead pipes and rafters with a cable tie.
Ryobi 18V One+ 2 Inch PVC & Pex Cutter
Any project involving plastic tubing might be made easier with the Ryobi 18V One+ 2 Inch PVC & Pex Cutter. It retails on the brand's website for $99.00, with batteries and a charger sold separately. Ryobi claims that a 2Ah 18V One+ battery will deliver 300 cuts per charge, while the built-in LED light ensures the tubing is always illuminated for improved precision. It's capable of tackling tubing and piping up to two inches in diameter.
A simple open and close trigger controls the blade, which features a quick release mechanism to easily swap it out if needed. Replacement blades can be bought for just over $20 apiece, also from Ryobi's website. While the tool itself just about squeezes in under the $100 budget, it's worth noting that the initial costs will be significantly more for buyers without a suitable battery pack. A dual pack of 2Ah batteries costs $99.00, while a charger adds even more to that total. So, in this case, the tubing cutter only comes under budget for buyers with existing Ryobi equipment.
Ryobi 18V One+ 3/8 Inch Drill Kit
Ryobi fared well in SlashGear's comprehensive cordless drill ranking, scoring fourth place and beaten by only the biggest names in the industry. The 18V One+ 3/8 Inch Drill Kit strikes a good balance between affordability and capability, with enough power to handle most DIY tasks and a retail price of $59.97. It's one of the lighter tools of its kind, weighing in at less than three pounds, but it's no less durable than its competitors. The drill and included 1.5Ah battery come with a three year Ryobi warranty just in case.
It features a variable speed trigger for optimal precision, and can reach speeds of up to 600 rpm. Like many Ryobi power tools, the drill features a built-in LED light to illuminate the area being drilled, which comes in useful in work areas without uniform lighting. Pair the drill with one of Ryobi's equally affordable battery-powered area lights, and there should be no room for error.
Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit
The Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit is a good deal for newbies and Ryobi fans alike, since it comes with a 2Ah battery and charging cable included. It's also suitable for a variety of jobs, including cutting plastic, cardboard, and carpeting, yet it retails for just $59.97. The tool comes with one cutting blade as standard, but replacements are only $12 extra. Many buyers might end up using the tool more often than they think: SlashGear recently tested the tool as part of the new USB Lithium lineup and found it to be very useful for dealing with large amounts of cardboard.
Rather than using the traditional method of ripping the cardboard up manually, using the cutter proved to be far easier. That makes it a potentially time-saving tool for anyone dealing with the after effects of a family member's shopping trip or Amazon haul, as well as being a useful companion for DIY.
Ryobi 18V One+ Cut-Out Tool Kit
Buyers already kitted out with Ryobi 18V batteries can save extra cash and buy the tool alone for $59.00, but even with a battery and charger, the Ryobi 18V One+ Cut-Out Tool Kit sneaks in under $100. It retails for $91.22 from Ryobi's website. The cut-out tool can reach speeds of up to 28,000 rpm and features a lock-on switch for more comfortable operation during longer jobs. Ryobi says that a full charge will deliver around 190 cuts.
The tool accepts both 1/4 inch and 1/8 inch bits, and there's an onboard wrench for quickly swapping between bits. A 1.5Ah battery and compatible charger is included with the kit, but the tool will also be compatible with any other Ryobi 18V battery buyers have at their disposal. To enhance portability, the tool can be transported using the belt clip hole. Like most of Ryobi's products, it benefits from a three year warranty as standard.
Ryobi 18V One+ Reciprocating Saw
The Ryobi 18V One+ Reciprocating Saw is another tool that might come in useful for more than just DIY projects. With its speed of up to 3,400 strokes per minute, the saw has the power to cut through branches and logs when landscaping, as well as dealing with all kinds of materials that might be needed for DIY. According to Ryobi, a fully charged battery will deliver 145 cuts, while the variable speed trigger lets users only the power they need for each cut — in theory, prolonging the time between charges.
In practice, the range of uses for the saw — cutting pipes, planks, rods, and more — means that it's probably worth keeping a spare battery handy just in case. It may well be a tool that many buyers use more than they were initially expecting, and if not, it's not like it will break the bank either way. The tool can be bought on its own for $79.00 from Ryobi's website, but anyone willing to shell out a little over the $100 budget can buy the saw as a kit with a 4Ah battery and charger for $129.00.