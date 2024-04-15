The Best Times Of The Year For Deals & Discounts At Harbor Freight

Harbor Freight's mission to offer discounted tools began in 1977 when Eric Smidt and his father created the Harbor Freight Salvage company. They recognized that tools were expensive, so they began sourcing their products directly from the factories to pass those savings on to the customers. The move undoubtedly paid off, as Harbor Freight now has a long-standing reputation for being one of the cheapest home improvement retailers.

Today, they offer a practically endless supply of products. There are plenty of budget-friendly tools worth buying from Harbor Freight, and you can even find many affordable hobby tools there. The best part is that you don't have to worry about the cost because even cheap Harbor Freight tools still have great reviews. But, if you're a particularly savvy money saver, there are specific best times of the year for deals and discounts at Harbor Freight.

Like Home Depot, Lowe's, and other home improvement retailers, Harbor Freight offers plenty of year-round savings through price drops, clearances, promotions like Instant Savings, and their membership club Inside Track. However, there are other times of the year when you can find even better savings both in-store and online. These offers are usually limited either by stock or time. Here are a few that you may not know about.