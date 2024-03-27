5 Cheap Harbor Freight Tools Under $25 That Still Have Great Reviews
In our world of seemingly endless price increases, there's nothing better than finding an incredible deal on a quality product. And if you're a handyman or an expert DIYer, you know that sentiment goes tenfold for tools. Thankfully, Harbor Freight has your back.
Harbor Freight started as a small company owned by the Smidt family. It sourced tools directly from the factories so that it could pass those savings on to its customers. Over the decades, they've transformed into one of the largest home improvement retailers in the market while remaining committed to selling quality tools at a reasonable price. While we've previously covered the five best budget-friendly tools worth buying from Harbor Freight, the retailer boasts a more extensive selection than any one list can feature.
Today, Harbor Freight offers just about any tool, from factory-grade power tools to tools for automotive and household projects. There are plenty of underrated tools you can find at Harbor Freight by combing through their website and studying customer reviews. However, we've already gone and done that for you, compiling a short list of cheap tools with stellar reviews. So, sit back, relax, and let's get started.
Warrior Angle Grinder
We're starting this list with an unusual pick. When you think of tools, an angle grinder probably isn't the first to come to mind, but the Warrior Angle Grinder is one of the best bangs for your buck at Harbor Freight.
This lightweight grinder (just over 3 pounds) makes shaping, grinding, and metal cutting easy. The 4.3 amp motor can reach speeds of up to 12,000 RPM, with a cast aluminum gear case ensuring the tool withstands rigorous use in a shop or garage. You can switch its side handle into two positions, either on the left-hand or right-hand side, providing comfort and control regardless of your dominant hand. The grinder also has an adjustable 4.5-inch Type 27 guard to deflect any dangerous debris and a slide switch with lock-on capabilities so you don't accidentally turn it off.
The only downside of the Warrior Angle Grinder is that it doesn't come with grinding wheels. Thankfully, if you're buying the tool at Harbor Freight, you can easily add a few wheels to your purchase. Customers have given the Warrior Angle Grinder a 4.5-star rating out of 5, with over 170 five-star reviews. And it's only $14.99, which is comfortably under this list's price tag.
Pittsburgh Cushion Grip Screwdriver Set
Now, everyone knows no tool kit is complete without a trustworthy set of screwdrivers, and Pittsburgh's Cushion Grip Screwdriver Set may be the best that Harbor Freight has to offer.
This set comes in drastically under this list's $25 budget. For a measly $6.99, you get 12 screwdrivers that are perfect for any project. You'll get different Slotted screwdrivers, ranging from 5/16 inches to 1/4 inch, and Phillips head drivers sizes PH0, PH1, PH2 by 4 inches, and PH2 by 1.5 inches. Each screwdriver is made of chrome vanadium steel, has ribbed cushion grips, and features a magnetic tip, delivering high-quality convenience when working. Pittsburgh even threw a screw holder, proving this set comes with all your screwing needs.
And if that's not enough to convince you of this set's excellence, Harbor Freight customers have left over 3,000 reviews online, giving the Pittsburgh Cushion Grip Screwdriver Set an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Plus, over 2,000 of those are five-star reviews, meaning 95% of Harbor Freight customers recommend this item.
Pittsburgh 3/8 in. Drive SAE Socket Set
If you find yourself lacking a socket set or just in need of a replacement, Harbor Freight offers a great deal on the Pittsburgh Drive SAE Socket Set.
The main draw of this set is its high-visibility metric measurements, which make size selection faster and easier than ever. You will spend less time searching for a socket and more on your project, easily switching between sockets with the 72-tooth quick-release ratchet. The set comes with 20 SAE sockets of different sizes, offering job versatility and ensuring you have all the necessary accessories. Pittsburgh made all the pieces from durable chrome vanadium steel, so you know this set will last long. Plus, the ratchet comes with a cushion grip, which isn't mandatory but helps reduce hand fatigue during use.
Harbor Freight offers the Pittsburgh Drive SAE Socket Set in half-inch, quarter-inch, and 3/8 inch sizes (although the half-inch size doesn't meet this list's price). The 3/8 inch set boasts an impressive 4.7-star average rating, with over 1,800 customer reviews (over 1,400 are five-star). The Pittsburgh 3/8 inch Drive SAE Socket Set can be yours for $21.99, available both in-store and online at Harbor Freight.
Central Machinery Table Swivel Vise
Central Machinery's Table Swivel Vise is the portable vise you never knew you needed. It boasts two jaws: a smooth surface for plastic and wood and a diamond pattern for metal with a V-groove for round stock, ensuring it holds objects without damaging them regardless of the project. The dual jaws can open to a maximum width of 2.25 inches, providing up to 1,100 pounds of clamping strength. The vise's two-way swivel rotates 360 degrees, featuring a locking mechanism so nothing comes loose during work. It easily clamps to most bench tops, and the Table Swivel Vise weighs just over eight pounds, making it perfect for home and mobile tool kits.
Adding to the tool's value, the Central Machinery Table Swivel Vise is the highest-rated product on this list, coming in with an average customer rating of 4.8 stars. Over 250 Harbor Freight customers took the time to leave a review online, with nearly every single one being a five-star review. 97% of verified buyers recommend the vise, highlighting factors like its quality, versatility, size, and price, which just barely squeaks in under budget at $24.99. Needless to say, this tool is undoubtedly a must-have and an incredible deal available online and in-store at Harbor Freight.
Warrior 12V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit
What's a tool kit without a trusty drill? Luckily, if you're in need of one, look no further than the Warrior 12V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. This all-purpose tool has an easy-to-change 3/8-inch keyless chuck and 12 clutch settings, offering different levels of torque (a maximum of 132-inch pounds) and making this drill perfect for just about any job. It offers variable speeds from zero to 550 RPM, and its LED light ensures clear vision for even the darkest jobs. Plus, this bundle comes with a 1.3-amp-hour lithium-ion battery and charger (both compatible with other Warrior tools), so you'll have everything you need. It's lightweight (2.6 pounds), easy to use, and one of the best deals at Harbor Freight.
But don't listen to us. Harbor Freight customers give the Warrior 12V Cordless Drill Kit a whopping 4.6 stars out of 5, making it one of the highest-rated products on this list. It has over 2,200 customer reviews, with over 1,600 of them being five stars. They highlight factors like price, ease of use, and size/weight, meaning 95% of Harbor Freight customers recommend the Warrior 12V Cordless Drill Kit. And its $19.99 price tag falls comfortably under the $25 budget at half the price of other leading drills.
Why did we pick these tools?
Keeping with the theme of this list, every tool included had to be available at Harbor Freight Tools, whether online, in-store, or both. Naturally, they all had to be under $25 (pre-tax) and have overwhelmingly positive reviews. Every tool on this list has over 200 reviews (with some breaking into the thousands) and at least an average rating of 4.5 stars.
We also wanted to diversify our list from similar ones online, providing a good mix of standard and unique tools you would find in someone's tool kit. While everyone has a trusty set of screwdrivers, the same might not be said for an angle grinder or a table vise.