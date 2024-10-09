10 Tools We Wish Ryobi Never Discontinued

You may know Ryobi from your trips to Home Depot. The toolmaker sells its stuff exclusively at Home Depot or online from their official website. The company was founded in 1943 in Hiroshima, Japan. It originally built things for the Japanese military but switched over to tools and other consumer-facing products after the war ended. Decades later, you can find their tools all over Home Depot in its instantly recognizable neon yellow coloring. You'll see them in most aisles too because Ryobi makes a lot of stuff.

Over the years, the company has made dozens, if not hundreds of tools and other products. Some of them are better than others but you can find a ton of different things. They're known as an inexpensive brand that still makes decent products so they're best suited for things like tailgate parties or DIY home projects. In my experience, at least, Ryobi tools last a pretty good while. My Ryobi lawnmower is now five years old, and since the batteries are interchangeable, I also picked up a leaf blower and string trimmer. They all still run great to this day.

Since the company makes a little bit of everything, it's inevitable that some home run products are simply not available anymore. Here is a list of products that, if Ryobi brought them back, would be very useful to have. For the most part, these tools are part of Ryobi's One+ system, which saw the company dabble with all sorts of unique tools but ultimately discarded them for various reasons.

