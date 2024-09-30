9 Ryobi Tools And Gear You Need For The Perfect Tailgate
Tailgating is a cornerstone of sports culture, giving fans a place to celebrate before, during, and after a big game. Whether you have a ticket or just plan to hear the cheers from the parking lot, tailgating has become a social phenomenon just as vibrant and essential as the game itself. It's a time to grill up burgers, blast your favorite tunes, make new friends, and even play a little parking lot cornhole. To craft the perfect tailgate, you'll need a few essential tools and tech, and Ryobi has you covered.
Ryobi is known for its budget-friendly gear in a bright green color scheme. The brand has evolved beyond power tools to cover lifestyle gear and portable tech that makes your life easier. Plus, you don't have to spend a fortune to get decent products, which makes them great assets for an afternoon of tailgating. Stock up on these Ryobi essentials that will help you create the perfect tailgate setup.
18V ONE Hybrid VERSE LINK Bluetooth Stereo
Music has a way of bringing people together (just like tailgating), which is why the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hybrid VERSE LINK Bluetooth Stereo makes a great addition to your tailgating lineup. It's designed to deliver better sound in outdoor spaces with dual speakers and the option to connect additional VERSE speakers. The stereo has a Bluetooth range of up to 250 feet. And similar to non-portable stereo systems, you can control your sound experience with treble, bass, and voice equalizer features.
The Hybrid Verse Link uses the 18V ONE+ rechargeable battery system, which is handy if you have other Ryobi tools in this family. It's ideal for tailgating because of its long battery life, with up to 12 hours of continuous runtime with a 6Ah battery. Or, you can plug in an extension cord for unlimited runtime if you're near a power source. It's small and lightweight enough to carry to your tailgating site without breaking a sweat. You can get Hybrid VERSE LINK Bluetooth Stereo at The Home Depot for $199, with the 18V ONE+ battery and charger sold separately.
USB Lithium VERSE Compact Speaker Kit
If you like the idea of bringing a portable Bluetooth speaker to the tailgate but don't want to splurge on the Hybrid VERSE LINK stereo, the USB Lithium VERSE Compact Speaker Kit offers an attractive alternative. Smaller, lighter, and less expensive, this compact Bluetooth speaker offers high-quality sound in a compact footprint. It's dustproof and waterproof, which makes it ideal for outdoor situations like tailgates.
Despite its small size, this speaker has the same Bluetooth range as the Hybrid VERSE LINK stereo — up to 250 feet. Compared to the larger speaker, it lacks the customizable sound features and long run time. It also uses a rechargeable lithium battery, rather than the 18V ONE+. However, the compact speaker does have the option to connect multiple VERSE speakers together to amplify your sound. It also includes a lanyard so you can hang your speaker from your tailgate, chair, table, or wherever suits you. The speaker kit includes the Bluetooth speaker, a rechargeable lithium battery, and a charging cable.
40V HP Brushless Hybrid Whisper Series 20-inch Air Cannon
In many parts of the country, fall tailgates can feel like summertime. To keep the party cool, Ryobi's Air Cannon delivers an impressive breeze in a relatively lightweight design. The cordless fan sits on a sturdy frame with two wheels and an angled handle for easy rolling into your tailgate site. It uses a 40V rechargeable battery that gives you up to 34 hours of runtime. The fan can pivot 180 degrees to direct air anywhere you need it, and it's quiet enough so that it doesn't drown out the music or the cheers from the stands.
If you forgot to charge your fan beforehand or just want to conserve your battery, you can plug in an extension cord for all-day power. A 20-inch fan diameter covers a wide area and can keep your entire party cool. Choose from three different speed settings to control air flow and maximize your battery life. The 40V HP Brushless Hybrid Whisper Series 20-inch Air Cannon retails for $229, with the battery and charger sold separately.
18V ONE Whisper Series 7.5-inch Bucket Top Misting Fan
If you prefer a personal-sized fan instead of (or in addition to) the Air Cannon, Ryobi's Bucket Top Misting Fan is a sound choice. It's smaller and also lighter, plus it won't take up as much space in your vehicle. It uses the popular 18V ONE+ battery system, which gives you several hours of runtime.
Similar to the Air Cannon, this smaller fan pivots up and down to allow you to point the air where you need it. The bucket fan is designed to fit the top of a 5-gallon bucket (not included), which you can fill with water and use the attached fan hose to create mist. The hose also attaches to a standard garden hose if you have one available at your tailgate. You can choose between two fan speed settings and two mist settings to give you as much cooling as you desire. You can buy the fan only for $69, or get the fan, a battery, and a charger for $99. On a hot day, it definitely feels like one of the most useful Ryobi products that isn't a power tool.
18V ONE 24-quart Hybrid Power Cooler
For tailgaters who like to keep their beers as cold as they can, Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 24-quart Hybrid Power Cooler doesn't disappoint. This Ryobi's new smart cooler is more like a portable fridge and freezer on wheels. It's powered by an 18V ONE+ rechargeable battery and keeps food and drinks cold for up to 35 hours. Even better, it keeps your goods cold without ice, so there's no need to drain the cooler or restock on ice.
One of the many lesser-known high-tech products from Ryobi, this is the Swiss army knife of tailgating coolers. You can set the temperature depending on what you're cooling, with options ranging from -4 degrees to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. It includes an onboard battery indicator light so you can see when you need to swap out power sources. If you run out of battery power, you can plug in an extension cord for unlimited cooling power. A folding handle and wheels make it easy to bring this heavy-duty cooler to your tailgate. It also features a built-in bottle opener, a USB-A charging port to charge small devices, and enough space to cool a whole case of beer (or sodas, waters, whatever your preference). Get the cooler, a 12V car power port adaptor, and a 120V power adaptor for $399.
80V 1000W Power Source
From outdoor speakers to phones and lighting, there's no end to the need for power when you're tailgating. Ryobi makes several options for portable power, including the 80V 1000W Power Source. It's compact enough to fit in the storage pocket behind your vehicle's driver's seat, yet powerful enough to fuel your grill, TV, or other devices that contribute to your tailgating experience.
This product from Ryobi includes multiple outlet types on one device: 1 USB-C port and 2 USB-A ports for small devices like your smartphone, tablet, rechargeable fans, or similar devices, and 2 AC ports for items you didn't think you could bring to a tailgate. Things like refrigerators, slow cookers, air fryers, or corded fans are no longer off limits. You're not at the mercy of a fixed power source at your tailgate site to get the comfort and convenience you crave. And when you're not tailgating, the power source also comes in handy during power outages — you can even use it indoors without the risk of emissions. It's also super quiet compared to generators and can operate for up to 20 hours on certain devices. You can get the new 80V 1000W Power Source for $279.
Mesh basket
When you're tailgating, there's no end to the number of odds and ends you need for a good time. A good storage system will help you stay organized so you can find what you need when you need it. If you're a fan of Ryobi and want to stick to the green-and-black theme, Ryobi's mesh basket gives you a solution. Part of the modular LINK tool storage system, the mesh basket has a weight capacity of 20 pounds, making it ideal for storing your loose tailgate items and preventing them from getting lost in your trunk or backseat.
Technically, the mesh basket is designed for tool storage in your garage. It's one of many products in the LINK modular lineup, which also includes hard-cased storage boxes, tool cabinets, wire shelves, and accessories. But if you're looking for a durable, convenient solution that matches your other Ryobi gear, this basket works in a pinch. It's made of reinforced polyester and includes two side pockets to make smaller items more accessible. Use it to pack your picnic supplies, snacks, paper goods, extra 18V ONE+ batteries, bug spray, sunscreen, or anything else you need for your tailgate.
LINK 17-inch soft sided cooler
If you don't need the size and power of the hybrid cooler, Ryobi's 17-inch soft-sided cooler gives you a decent alternative. It's smaller and more lightweight, which makes it easier to move and carry. While it doesn't use the battery power of the Hybrid cooler, its insulation can hold ice for up to 24 hours, which is more than enough time to cool your drinks and snacks for a tailgate.
The soft sided cooler includes a shoulder strap with a comfort pad so you can carry it with you pretty much anywhere. It's roomy enough to hold up to 24 12-ounce cans of your favorite drink. And unlike some soft-sided coolers, this one doesn't sweat or leak. It also features a hidden top storage pocket where you can hide your keys, wallet, or other small items. Or, you can use it to separate your food and drink while still keeping your food chilled. There's another pocket on the front in case you need extra storage. You can get the soft-sided cooler for about $60 on Ryobi's website.
USB Lithium LED Magnetic Clamp Light Kit
Tailgates can start in the early mornings and last until the wee hours of the night. When things go late, good lighting will make or break the experience. Ryobi's lineup of portable lighting give you more ways to keep the party going. One option is the Lithium LED Magnetic Clamp Light Kit. The clamp design lets you attach the light virtually anywhere and adjust the head to shine light wherever you need it most.
The light includes three brightness modes, giving you more flexibility based on the time of day, your location, and how much battery power you have. The light is dustproof and water resistant, so you can use it in just about any type of weather. With the rechargeable lithium battery, you can get up to 10 hours of continuous runtime (brighter settings may lower the total battery runtime). The kit includes the clamp light, a rechargeable battery, and a charger for about $50.