12 High-Tech Ryobi Products You Didn't Realize Existed
Ryobi is best known for its extensive power tool lineup. The brand is famous for being reasonably priced, having respectable durability, and for the 18V One+ battery system that almost all of its products use. That makes it an attractive proposition for anyone looking to add to their tool box, as they know they are getting a good product that can share batteries with other equipment.
There are drills, saws, nailers, and a whole collection of other must-have Ryobi hand tools for home mechanics. What you might not be aware of, though, is Ryobi's extensive range of high-tech gadgets and equipment. The company also sells tools that can do some very interesting things or feature impressive technology that ordinary power tools from other brands don't. It has offerings for home care, lawn care, car care, and more.
Here, we are going to look at some of the high-tech Ryobi products that you may not have known even existed.
One+ Jump Starter Kit
Properly jump starting a car battery usually involves using jumper cables and connecting up your vehicle to another. Of course, when there's no other vehicle around, or at least friendly drivers willing to help out, what then? You could be stranded without any option but to call out a friend or tow truck, a process that could take hours.
Ryobi's solution means you won't be left at the mercy of other people's kindness and can solve a dead car battery all by yourself. The One+ Jump Starter Kit works with the same 18V batteries as the brand's power tools, meaning you don't have to buy a brand new power source, and it can start up to 20 car batteries with a single charge. The company claims the device is powerful enough to jump start engines as big as a 6-liter V8 and can deliver up to 1,600 amps or half of that amount in temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit. The One+ Jump Starter can bring a dead battery back to life in less than a minute and has a built-in LED in case you need to use it after dark.
18V One+ HP Brushless Airstrike Framing Nailer Tool
When it comes to home DIY, there are many times when a nail gun might be a better option than a hammer. That's especially true in instances where you have to drive a lot of nails into particularly hard materials. Picking the right nailer for the job can be a daunting task, though, as there are simply so many options available. The One+ HP Brushless Airstrike Framing Nailer Tool is a nail gun meant for larger projects. Framing nailers are typically the tool of choice for building fencing or decking as well as installing framing and indoor wooden flooring. But because they are designed to work with thick planks of wood, they usually are usually pneumatically powered with a gas canister and hose.
That isn't the case with the Ryobi version. Thanks to the brand's AirStrike technology, this framing nailers doesn't require any compressors, gas canister, or hoses. Instead, the 18V battery powers the internal piston to drive up to 750 nails on a single charge. This greatly increases the portability of the tool and gives you more flexibility when working in tight quarters. The One+ HP Brushless Airstrike Framing Nailer Tool is compatible with a range of nail sizes and can switch between different modes depending on the job. There's even an integrated rafter hook so it can be stored without the need for additional equipment.
USB Lithium Rotary Tool Kit
A rotary tool is one of the most useful and versatile pieces of equipment that any hobbyist or DIY enthusiast can have. They can tackle a wide variety of jobs and are perfect for woodworking as they can be used to carve and sand material with intricate detail. Yet, they can also be used to polish precious stones, grinding material, and even make small cuts. Ryobi offers a One+ 18V compatible version that is a perfect tool for crafting but also has a slightly more high-tech variant in the form of the USB Lithium Rotary Tool Kit that doesn't have the standard battery that the brand's other tools use.
As the name suggests, this particular tool is powered via USB. With a quick-charge function that means it can get up to power after being plugged in for a limited time, it makes an ideal product for those who only need to use a rotary tool sparingly. Meanwhile, the compact size and the fact it doesn't require a large battery make it much more portable. In fact, you could easily fit this in your pocket and have it handy for any little jobs. For less than $50, the kit comes packed with 15 accessories that are designed for jobs such as sanding and polishing.
18V ONE+ Seed & Fertiliser Spreader
Power tool brands might not immediately jump to mind when you think of lawn care and landscaping equipment. But when you think about it, there's actually some sense in companies like Ryobi producing equipment designed for use in gardens and yards. The cordless technology and high capacity batteries from power tools translate well to garden equipment and there are some great Ryobi tools that every landscaper will want to add to their collection. One such item is the 18V ONE+ Seed & Fertiliser Spreader.
Not every gardener will need a seed spreader or a way to fertilize large areas. However, those who are interested in growing crops or need to repellant a lawn with new grass will find that a spreader can be a valuable tool. This Ryobi offering has the ability to spread up to 5,000 square feet of seed or fertilizer with a single tank across a width of five feet. Light and small, you can hold it with one hand and just pull the trigger to start spreading the contents of the tank.
The $50 tool also has a knob to control the flow rate, giving users precise control over the spread. For those who don't have to worry about lawn care, the spreader can be loaded with salt and used to help combat ice on paths and driveways.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless Stick Vacuum
Again, when you think of Ryobi the first thing that comes to mind is unlikely to be a cordless vacuum cleaner. However, the company has an array of high-tech cleaning products in its catalog that share the same 18V One+ batteries that the vast majority of its power tools also use, meaning that you can share the power packs across all of the Ryobi tools and equipment that you own. That might make getting a Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Stick Vacuum seem like a good investment if you already have a collection of tools from the brand.
The first thing to note about the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Stick Vacuum is that it is not one of the most powerful cordless vacuums you can get. But that doesn't mean that this particular model can't do a good job. In fact, at just $199 it might provide more value for money than some of the offerings from major brands such as Shark and Hoover.
Suitable for general household dust and dirt, the vacuum cleaner is also able to tackle pet hair and larger pieces of debris. It comes equipped with LED lights at the front to help show exactly where you've cleaned and the main section can be removed from the rest of the product so it can function as a handheld cleaner.
18V One+ Dual Function Inflator/Deflator
Anyone who has ever gone camping or spent the day trying to blow up a paddling pool will know that, sometimes, a foot or hand pump just isn't sufficient for the job. You can be pumping away for seems like an eternity only to find that you've hardly made any progress whatsoever. In these cases, what is needed is some sort of electrical pump that will take away all of the effort and get the job done in a fraction of the time.
Fortunately, Ryobi has you covered in this department as well with a 18V One+ Dual Function Inflator/Deflator. Making use of the same battery that powers all of its main tools, this product costs less than $50 and is small enough to be packed away in the trunk of a car or carried by hand. Coming with a variety of attachments, such as a high pressure hose and a sports ball needle, it can be used to pump up almost anything. The 18V One+ Dual Function Inflator/Deflator has enough oomph to tackle very large inflatables or high pressure tasks.
One+ 18V 45W Hybrid Soldering Station
Most household DIY tasks won't need any soldering whatsoever, but if you work with electronics, sheet metal, or even in automotive repairs that a soldering iron could be a valuable addition to your collection. They can be useful for installing or modifying electrical components or attaching two pieces of metal together, like a less powerful form of welding. Hobbyists might also use a soldering iron for making jewelry or working with stained glass. If a soldering iron is something that you are interested in purchasing, then Ryobi has the One+ 18V 45W Hybrid Soldering Station that might be the perfect fit for your needs.
The One+ 18V 45W Hybrid Soldering Station Is a dedicated area where you can tackle all of your soldering jobs. This includes several safety features, including a heat resistant holder and a LED light system to alert you when the tool is hot. Meanwhile, it can heat up to a staggering 900 degrees, ensuring that it is hot enough to melt soldering metal quickly and efficiently. Available for around $50, the station also has space to hold multiple solder tips and can be plugged in so that you don't have to rely on a battery.
18V One+ Magnifying Clamp LED Light
It doesn't matter what type of work you are doing, eventually you're going to need a little bit of additional light. You might be working in an already dim area or just need some extra illumination to see everything nice and clearly. Whatever the case, Ryobi has a nifty little tool that you might find incredibly useful in a wide array of situations in the form of the 18V One+ Magnifying Clamp LED Light.
In addition to providing up to 500 lumens of light from its powerful LEDs, the tool is also outfitted with a magnifying glass that allows you to better see small details close up. Ryobi claims that the 18V One+ Magnifying Clamp LED Light is great for professionals and hobbyists working in a number of different fields. So whether you are an artist making intricate drawings or a technician working on precise repairs, it will help you get a clear and full picture of whatever you are doing. With two light modes, two magnification settings, and a clamp to fix it to surfaces, this product is versatile and flexible.
One+ 18V HP Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower Kit
Almost every major power tool brand offers a leaf blower, including the likes of Black + Decker and Makita. However, SlashGear ranked Ryobi as the best major leaf blower brand thanks to its range of products that includes the ultra quiet Whisper series and more powerful versions that are tough enough for the biggest jobs. While it isn't as quiet or powerful as some of the models offered by Ryobi, the One+ 18V HP Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower Kit is something of a high-tech wonder thanks to its light weight and small size.
Designed to clean everything from vehicles and yards to buildings and rooms, the One+ 18V HP Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower Kit is a tiny blower that weighs under 4 pounds. That makes it portable and ideal for extended use, as you are less likely to get fatigued carrying it around for long periods. Yet, it is still powerful, able to produce an air flow of up to 220 cubic feet per minute at speeds of 140 miles per hour. It also comes with a slew of accessories and attachments that can extend its length and give a more concentrated blast of air, making it surprisingly versatile.
USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit
While you can use elbow grease to handle almost all of your cleaning chores, some extra help is never unwelcome. It doesn't matter whether you are removing dirt from the edges of an outside pool or cleaning your car, a scrubbing brush is an essential cleaning tool that you should have in your garage. While there are a lot of electrical scrubbers on the market, the vast majority of these can be heavy and cumbersome. That makes them unsuitable for smaller jobs when you just want to quickly jump in and get the job done. That's where the USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit comes in.
Able to reach speeds of up to 300 revolutions per minute despite its small size and USB-powered battery, the USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit is a handy product that can help speed up cleaning. The $60 tool comes with a 2 inch bristle brush that is great for a variety of tasks but it is also compatible with Ryobi's extensive Hex Shark range of accessories, so you can get a wide array of different cleaning heads for all types of jobs. Due to its IPX7 water resistance, it can even be used underwater for up to 30 minutes.
USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit
$50 might seem like a lot of money to pay for what is essentially an electronic blade but the USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit proved its worth when tried out by SlashGear's own Chris Burns as part of a test of some of Ryobi's budget-friendly hobby tools. The power cutter is specially designed to cut through soft materials such as cardboard, carpet, rubber, and even leather with only a little force from the user. You only have to swipe across the material in question and the power cutter should help you slice through with ease.
The USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit has a number of cool features. The blade is self sharpening so you don't have to worry about maintaining it. There's also an integrated guideline to help keep you in line and prevent users from straying off course when cutting. A handy LED indicator is visible on the tool as well, letting you know when the battery is getting low so you don't get caught out when in the middle of a task.
USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit
Not all of Ryobi's useful cleaning tools are as big and powerful as its line of cordless stick vacuums and scrubbers. The USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit proves that you can have an effective and impressive cleaning product without having to break the bank or find enough space to store it. You'd be forgiven for thinking this was a Ryobi-branded paper weight from its appearance.
Tiny and lightweight, the USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit has been made specifically to clean tables, counters, and office setups. When cleaning flat surfaces, simply moved it across the area you want to clean and it will suck up dirt and debris with its powerful motor. Hard to reach areas can be tackled with an included crevice tool, ideal for things like keyboards and cracks between surfaces. Its compact size also makes it an attractive option for cleaning cars, especially detailing that is difficult to fully get spotless when using a larger vacuum. Like other tools in the USB Lithium lineup, this product has an LED battery indicator and a two year warranty.