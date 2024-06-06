These Are The Most Powerful Cordless Vacuums Available From Every Major Brand

Vacuum cleaners are an essential piece of kit that everybody has in their home. It doesn't matter what type of floor you have, everyday life is sure to mean that dirt, dust, and debris spreads everywhere over time. Fortunately, cordless versions make life a little bit easier by avoiding messy cables and giving users greater flexibility.

When it comes to powerful vacuum cleaners that are capable of cleaning up after pets, children, and the most stubborn dirt, suction is the most important element you need to consider. After all, a vacuum cleaner needs to have the suction power to lift particles off the ground, through the hose, and into the bag or compartment. Although other elements come into play, more suction generally means a more effective vacuum cleaner that will clean your home more efficiently.

All the devices here are listed in terms of kilopascals (kPa), a unit of measurement that is equivalent to 1,000. The pascal is used to quantify the internal pressure of a system compared to the normal external pressure, giving a good indication of the suction power of a vacuum cleaner. Here are the best cordless vacuums ranked by their sucking power.