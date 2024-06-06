These Are The Most Powerful Cordless Vacuums Available From Every Major Brand
Vacuum cleaners are an essential piece of kit that everybody has in their home. It doesn't matter what type of floor you have, everyday life is sure to mean that dirt, dust, and debris spreads everywhere over time. Fortunately, cordless versions make life a little bit easier by avoiding messy cables and giving users greater flexibility.
When it comes to powerful vacuum cleaners that are capable of cleaning up after pets, children, and the most stubborn dirt, suction is the most important element you need to consider. After all, a vacuum cleaner needs to have the suction power to lift particles off the ground, through the hose, and into the bag or compartment. Although other elements come into play, more suction generally means a more effective vacuum cleaner that will clean your home more efficiently.
All the devices here are listed in terms of kilopascals (kPa), a unit of measurement that is equivalent to 1,000. The pascal is used to quantify the internal pressure of a system compared to the normal external pressure, giving a good indication of the suction power of a vacuum cleaner. Here are the best cordless vacuums ranked by their sucking power.
Henry - Cordless (11.7 kPa)
Although the Henry brand is best known within the United Kingdom thanks to manufacturer Numatic International being a British company, Henry vacuum cleaners are widely available around the world. U.S. customers can usually find them in specialist stores, and they can be purchased from online retailers such as Amazon. What makes this brand so distinctive is that the standard model has an unusual canister shape and features a cartoon face that has become famous, even if its creation was something of an accident.
Outside of the traditional version of the Henry vacuum cleaner, Numatic also produces a small number of cordless versions. Appropriately called the Henry Cordless, the vacuum cleaner has a 30-minute operating time, a power boost function for troublesome dirt, and a quick charge time of just 3.5 hours for the 36V lithium-ion battery to reach full charge. For added convenience, it comes equipped with various attachments to make cleaning places like your car much easier. Powering the Henry Cordless is a 250W motor, which provides up to 1200mm H20 of suction, which equates to 11.7 kPa when converted. This vacuum is on the pricey side, though, and will set you back nearly $650.
Bosch - Series 8 Unlimited (12 kPa)
The Bosch brand is one that many people know well. The German company is a familiar sight to any tradesmen or avid DIYer, as Bosch is responsible for some of the best power tools available today. Yet, the brand is far more diverse than that. It is the world's largest supplier of automotive parts along with manufacturing and designing engine parts, steering systems, and technologies that are essential for cars to function. Less well known is its division of home appliances, which includes vacuum cleaners.
The Series 8 Unlimited is a cordless vacuum that can be fully charged in an hour and has a runtime in excess of 60 minutes. What makes this particular product unique is that it comes with two battery packs that are exchangeable, so if one runs out then you can swap in the other to keep going.
The Bosch motor is claimed to be powerful enough that the company expects it to pick up 99.9% of dust and dirt from the floor — similar to the performance of corded vacuum cleaners. Yet, testing from Expert Reviews suggests that the suction power is just 12 kPa at the device's maximum setting and as low as 4.5 kPa at lower levels.
Vax - ONEPWR Blade 5 (18 kPa)
Vax is not a particularly big name in many parts of the world, but it is a well-known cleaning product brand in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company provides a wide range of electrical goods but is especially well known for its range of vacuum cleaners. (Although, it has recently ventured into a new range of products such as pressure washers and dehumidifiers.) Like most vacuum cleaner brands, Vax has both traditional vacuums and upright cordless versions.
Among the cordless range, the ONEPWR Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car cleaner stands out as the most powerful. The vacuum cleaner features a lengthy 90-minute runtime and comes with a variety of tools and attachments to help users clean hard to reach areas or locations. Meanwhile, the unique VersaClean Technology utilizes two different brushes to allow the vacuum to clean debris off all surfaces. It is particularly recommended for busy homes and those who have pets.
Compared to previous models in the Blade range, the Blade 5 has significantly beefed up its suction power. It now has a maximum hose suction power of 18 kPa, a full seven points higher than its predecessor. However, it is still lower than many rival cordless vacuums from other brands and underpowered for its $500 price tag.
Hoover - HF9 (19 kPa)
The brand Hoover became so synonymous with vacuum cleaners that in some countries — including the United Kingdom and Ireland — vacuums are simply referred to as hoovers. In many ways, that's because the Hoover Company established the vacuum cleaner as an essential household item, with its release of the Hoover Model 0 all the way back in 1908. It makes sense that all these years later, Hoover products are still associated with quality.
Even in the age of portable cordless vacuum cleaners, Hoover has managed to stay relevant. The company's most recent, and also most powerful, cordless model is the HF9. Like other high-end vacuums, it features an LCD display to provide information such as battery level and the capacity of the bin. It also has a folding design, so it can be stored in small spaces.
When it comes to suction, the HF9 Pet is the more powerful of the range, with the vacuum cleaner able to tackle pet hair and larger debris. Testing of the model reveals it has a suction power of 20 kPa, some 6 kPa more than the Hoover HFX but lagging behind some of the other cordless vacuums available.
Shark - Stratos (22 kPa)
When it comes to vacuum cleaners, the Shark brand is one of the more recent additions, but that doesn't mean that it lags behind its competitors. In fact, Shark went from having less than 1% of the market share to overturning market leader Dyson in just two years. With revenue in the billions, Shark has established itself as a go-to in the world of cleaning and one of the best vacuum cleaner brands.
Shark competes with other high-end leading brands by offering innovative technologies that can tackle a wide variety of household jobs, including Shark's Clean Sense IQ system that automatically adjusts suction power to conserve energy. The brand has a range of cordless vacuums, from the Anti Hair Wrap line to the Detect Pro and Cordless Upright models. However, it is the Stratos range that possesses the most power when it comes to sucking up dirt.
According to tests performed by RTINGS, the Shark Stratos has a maximum hose suction of 22.01 kPa, with the suction measured at 0.96 kPa from the vacuum cleaner's head. The removable battery powering the vacuum can also last for up to 60 minutes, giving you plenty of time to clean the whole house.
Samsung - Bespoke Jet (24.48 kPa)
Samsung is a technology company that doesn't limit itself to one particular product. As well as premium smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra and televisions, the brand has its fingers in a wide range of pies. Whether you want a smart fridge, an efficient washing machine, or an oven, Samsung has you covered. Buying a product stamped with the Samsung logo might mean you spend more money, but you'll also get guaranteed quality and longevity.
That's certainly the case with its diverse lineup of vacuum cleaners. Samsung offers traditional corded vacuums, canister models, and cordless upright devices. The brand even has some robot vacuums that will move around autonomously, cleaning as they go. If power is what you want, though, then the Bespoke Jet is the cordless vacuum cleaner you'll want to opt for.
Originally retailing at $899, the Bespoke Jet utilizes a HexaJet Motorthat can generate power of up to 280W. That translates to a hose suction power of 24.48 kPa, a respectable figure for any cordless vacuum. At the head, that converts to 1.22 kPa, although using the vacuum at its max settings will mean the two-hour battery life will be reduced to just 20 minutes.
Eureka - H11 Elevate (25 kPa)
Eureka is a name that has been around for a long time as a vacuum manufacturer. First founded in 1909, the brand is now owned by a Chinese company called Midea Group, but was previously part of the Electrolux group. As you'd expect from a brand with so much history, Eureka has an extensive range of products, ranging from cylinder models to wet and dry cleaners that combine the functions of a vacuum cleaner and a mop to provide an all-in-one solution.
The cordless range Eureka offers includes the H11 Elevate. This is a lightweight model, which weighs a little over 3kg and sports a dust cup with 1 liter of capacity. Combined with the 60+ minutes of potential runtime, it's a good choice for those who don't want to face any interruptions from having to empty the vacuum or charge it in the middle of a job. It also comes equipped with an LED display and LED headlights, in addition to supporting a wall mount.
Powered by a 450W motor, the $210 Eureka H11 Elevate is on the higher end when it comes to sheer suction. At its maximum, the cordless vacuum cleaner is rated for up to 25 kPa of suction power.
Wyze - Cordless Vacuum S (27.23 kPa)
To many people, Wyze will be more familiar as a manufacturer of various home products. The Seattle-based company came to prominence for its high quality WyzeCam security cameras and has more recently entered the vacuum cleaner market. The brand offers the Wyze Robot Vacuum — a Roomba alternative robot vacuum cleaner — and a handheld device that is portable enough to be carried in a car and provides enough power to tidy up small areas. Wyze also offers the Cordless Vacuum S, an upright cordless model that can be purchased for just $139.99.
Weighing just 2.8 pounds, the Cordless Vacuum S is one of the lightest cordless vacuums from a major brand. It has a 40-minute runtime and an LED display, so you know when the battery is running low and what mode you are using at a quick glance. With a total power output of 300W, the vacuum has two strong digital motors in addition to six daylight-bright LEDs so users know where the dust is hiding.
The product has three different power modes. The Eco mode is rated at 6 kPa, the Medium mode at 9 kPa, and Turbo at 20 kPa. However, RTINGS tests suggest that it can reach a maximum hose suction of 27.23 kPa, making it one of the most powerful cordless vacuums when it comes to sucking power.
Dyson - V15 Detect (29.61 kPa)
One name that immediately comes to mind when thinking of vacuum cleaners is Dyson. Often a market leader in countries around the world, the brand's vacuums have a reputation for high quality and technological innovation. In the past, the Dyson Ball vacuum made waves, but nowadays, the company is probably better known for its wide range of cordless vacuums that combine sheer power with portability and convenience. That has made them attractive to those looking to ditch easily-tangled wires, although Dyson vacuums still have some problems, just like all other brands.
When looking at the very best that money can buy, the Dyson V15 Detect is a cut above the rest. It's jam-packed with unique tech such as an LCD screen that displays how much dirt has been sucked up and the Root Cyclone system that ensures the vacuum keeps sucking no matter what surface you are cleaning. The V15 Detect even features lasers to show up dust and debris that is usually invisible. Like other Dyson products, this all comes at a premium price and will cost in the region of $640.
This model comes equipped with a Hyperdymium motor that is capable of spinning at up to 125,000 rpm, which can stay running for up to 60 minutes on a single charge. That power translates into sucking power of 29.61 kPa at its highest setting, with a maximum head suction of 1.72 kPa, among the very highest for any cordless vacuum.
LG - CordZero A9 (29.64 kPa)
South Korean company LG also has an interest outside of the products that most people would associate the brand with. Sure, LG smart TVs with impressive features are its most prominent offering, but the company also deals in everything from smartphones to chemicals.
Unsurprisingly, LG also has a line of vacuum cleaners, and the most powerful of them is the CordZero A9 Charge Plus. Clocking in at 2.7kg, the vacuum cleaner has a 0.4 liter capacity and two swappable batteries that can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours. Like many other cordless vacuums, it has three distinct power modes — Normal, Power, and Turbo — and comes with an extensive array of accessories for tackling different jobs.
The CordZero A9 has an impressively high maximum suction power when it comes to the hose, able to reach 29.64 kPa during testing. However, that only translates in head suction of between 0.27 and 0.76 kPa, which is a lot lower than some of its rivals and something of a disappointment given its other specs. This particular model will set you back about $350.
Bissell - CrossWave Cordless Max (0.8 kPa)
Bissell is an American company that focuses almost entirely on vacuum cleaners and floor cleaning products. It has been in the business for over 145 years and has an array of corded and cordless vacuums for customers to choose from. The CrossWave Cordless Max is its most powerful cordless model, featuring a 36V Li-Ion battery for up to 30 minutes of runtime and a self-cleaning head to ensure your floors are left looking spotless.
Bissell has created this design with the intention of allowing users to vacuum, mop, and dry their floor surfaces at the same time. Yet, it can also be used on rugs and carpets in addition to hard surfaces by switching modes to turn off the other functions. You can buy the CrossWave Cordless Max in an all-in-one bundle that comes complete with a mop and cleaner for less than $250.
This cordless vacuum cleaner fares poorly compared to others when it comes to maximum suction power. Tests carried about by RTINGS demonstrate it has a hose suction power of just 0.80 kPa – significantly less than other major brands. At the head, the device performs slightly better with up to 0.34 kPa of suction. Fortunately, the seeming lack of power doesn't affect the cleaning ability of the CrossWave Cordless Max, which can pick up dirt and pet hair fairly well on a variety of surfaces but may struggle with particularly stubborn particles or debris on crevices.