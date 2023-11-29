5 Of The Best Bosch Power Tools Under $200
Building up a power tool collection can be very daunting because you're going to have to spend a lot of money. However, you don't have to truly break the bank, and you can get a decent set of Bosch tools for under $1,000. Remember that you don't have to buy everything at once, but you can purchase tools as you need them for DIY projects. It's also important to remember that just because something is cheaper doesn't mean it's not reliable. In fact, Bosch tools come in quite high on our ranking of the best power tool brands.
As an added cherry on top, you can find a lot on offer for under $200 from Bosch. This will allow you to add to your power tool arsenal without feeling a ton of pain in your wallet. All of the tools on this list are backed up by high user reviews, meaning you shouldn't run into any issues if you decide to buy something.
18-volt 1/2-inch Keyless Brushless Cordless Drill
A good start to any power tool collection, no matter the brand, is a power drill. Luckily, Bosch sits within the top five of our ranking of cordless drill brands. You can pick up the Bosch 18-volt power drill for $99 from Lowes, and that includes the drill, battery, charger, and a bag. It's a low price to pay, and you're getting a solid product to boot. User reviews come in at 4.6 out of five on the Lowes website. Buyers note the ease of use and good battery life despite the small battery.
There are 20 different clutch settings that allow for more precision while working, and the built-in LED lighting will give you clear visibility of the work area. You're also getting 400 pounds of torque here, so it's quite a powerful drill for a low price. This will come in handy just about anywhere you need a power drill, and it'll be difficult to find a better value than what's being offered by Bosch right here. The power drill and charger are covered by a five-year limited warranty in the event you run into any problems. The battery is covered by a three-year warranty.
18-volt 2-Amp 6-1/2-inch Cordless Circular Saw
If you have a dedicated workspace somewhere, then you can benefit from having a circular saw. Many people like to tackle projects like woodworking in a garage and to do that, you'll need a saw. You can pick up Bosch's 18-volt saw for $129 from Lowes, but that's just for the tool. It doesn't include the battery or charger, so you'll need to pick those up separately. The main appeal here is being cordless, so you're not going to be tethered to an outlet or extension cord while working.
As for the saw itself, it's decently sized with a 6.5-inch blade. It should be more than up to the task for any sort of basic DIY project like putting together a bookshelf, table, or whatever else you can come up with while woodworking. This is backed up by the 4.5 out of five rating on the Lowes website. Some buyers point out that the blade removal is clunky, and the saw is heavier than expected. These aren't necessarily deal breakers, but they are something to be aware of before buying. The saw is backed by a five-year limited warranty.
18-volt Variable Speed Cordless Reciprocating Saw
Trimming hedges or low-hanging branches with a pair of shears can be a long and difficult process. Picking up a reciprocating saw can make it feel a lot less like a chore, and that's where Bosch's saw comes in. For $129 from Lowes, you can pick up the Bosch reciprocating saw and start tending to your yard. It can also be used to trim metal pipes, so you can get a lot of use out of this over time. The fact that it's cordless is what will draw many people to this saw. If you have a lot of landscaping, you'll be able to take it around the house and trim branches with ease.
The tool weighs 6.35 pounds, so it's easy to walk around the yard without feeling too bogged down by the weight. The saw has a 4.5 out of five rating on the Lowes website, and the biggest downside appears to be the duration of the battery. Many buyers note it runs out a bit faster than expected. That won't be an issue for smaller yards, but it could become an annoyance if you have a lot of space to cover.
Brushless Cordless Variable Speed Orbital Sander
Working on new floors or doing any sort of woodworking will mean you can benefit from having a sander. If you want to ensure a smooth surface free of any imperfections, you can opt to pick up Bosch's sander from Lowes for the price of $139. You're getting a fully cordless power tool here, so there's no need to be worried about being tied to a traditional wall outlet. You also have the ability to attach a vacuum hose to the sander itself, which allows you to clean up any leftover debris from your job.
Buyers note the 4 Ah battery size doesn't seem to be much of an issue, and that's backed up by the 4.8/5 rating on the Lowes website. The cordless and ergonomic design makes this an easy tool to wield, even for the most novice DIYers. Anybody looking into sanding won't go wrong with the Bosch option here. The tool is backed by a one-year limited warranty.
1/2-in 18-volt-Amp Variable Speed Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill
While a power drill will be able to get the job done for most of your DIY projects, a hammer drill will be needed where the regular power drill just doesn't cut it. For example, a hammer drill will excel at drilling into concrete, whereas another drill will struggle mightily. This type of drill would typically be needed while working in a basement, so keep that in mind before tackling a project down there.
Bosch offers two different types of hammer drills. The corded one will offer less versatility, but at $119, it comes in at a lower price. The tradeoff here is much lower user scores — 3.4 out of five average rating — and buyers note the tool is prone to fail over time. If you plan on using the drill a lot, you might be better off spending a bit more and going cordless. In doing so, you'll bump the price up to $169 from the Lowes website, but you'll be able to travel around a bit more while using it. The cordless drill can output 975 inch-pounds of max torque, so it should be able to handle just about anything you throw at it. Bosch's cordless drill also has much higher user reviews — a 4.9 out of five rating from buyers, making it much more reliable than the corded option.