7 Hidden Features You Might Not Be Using On Your LG Smart TV

Between smart TV operating systems and special menus for advanced picture calibration, today's TVs are steeped in more complicated onscreen menus than ever before. As a result, customizing your experience can become confusing. Some functions might be buried deep in badly named and poorly organized menus, while others might require accessing outright secret menus or menus that require specific button commands instead of navigating through the settings menu.

The smart TVs from South Korean electronics behemoth LG, which run LG's webOS operating system, have their fair share of quirks and obscure menus. Some of them allow you to tweak fairly mundane minutiae, like when certain logos and messages do or don't appear, while others allow you to customize your experience in more substantial ways, like quickly accessing your favorite apps, inputs, or broadcast channels by holding one of the number buttons. Other obscure menus might give you options to help extend the life of your TV by reducing the likelihood of image retention. These just scratch the surface of what's possible, so let's take a look at what can be found deep in the menus of LG smart TVs.