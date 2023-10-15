The Benefit Of Traveling With Your Amazon Fire TV Stick

In the olden days of traveling, if you wanted to watch a movie in your hotel, you'd have to either check the available TV channels and hope something good was on, or shell out to use the hotel's built-in, video-on-demand ordering system. Either way, it wasn't the optimal way to enjoy content on your vacation by far.

These days, though, hotels (or at least the good ones) have upgraded their entertainment tech substantially, employing smart TVs compatible with your favorite streaming apps like Netflix or Max.

Even then, though, you still have to manually sign into every app you want to use, and nobody would blame you for being reluctant to do that on what is effectively a public TV. You don't want to accidentally forget to sign out, after all. However, there is a way to get quick access to all of your favorite streaming content without needing to expose your sensitive information if your streaming device of choice is an Amazon Fire TV Stick.