Is It Worth It? What To Know About Dyson's Vacuums Before You Buy

Dyson's vacuum cleaners tend to be pretty expensive, and not everyone needs even a pricey non-Dyson vacuum cleaner. If you don't have carpeted floors, then vacuuming is less necessary in the first place, especially if you don't have pets or upholstered furniture. No carpeting or upholstery means that you don't have a massive forest of comfy fibers where dust can make itself at home.

That said, you can still make use of a vacuum cleaner under those circumstances; it just doesn't have to be a Dyson. Hand vacs, also commonly referred to using the "Dustbuster" name that Black and Decker popularized, are a useful and relatively inexpensive option. For full-sized vacuum cleaners, it's best to find something recommended for your flooring type. For example, It's best to go with something with removable brushes if you're mainly vacuuming hardwood floors.

Checking out WireCutter's article about the best hardwood vacuums perfectly illustrates how expensive Dysons are: More than three times the price of their main pick from Shark, about two times the price of their upgrade pick from Miele, and roughly 15 times the price of their budget pick from Bissell. Whether or not a Dyson might be best for you comes down to specific use cases. If you really need a high-power cordless stick vacuum for your hardwood floors, then it may be worth the steep price. In general? Research your specific needs.