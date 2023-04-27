Dyson's Wacky Air Purifying Zone Headphones Have Finally Launched

The unusual air-purifying headphones Dyson first teased in March 2022 are finally available to purchase in the United States. The launch comes several months after the initial autumn 2022 release date and beyond the timeframe in which many people are still wearing face masks over COVID concerns. That may not matter much, however, as Dyson is positioning the headphones as a way to filter out city pollution while out and about rather than as a way to protect against wayward sneezes.

Called Dyson Zone, the headphones are the brand's very first foray into the realm of wearable tech. At first glance, the Zone appears to be a regular, if stylishly retro-futuristic pair of noise-canceling headphones. They pack Bluetooth 5.0 and active noise-canceling tech up to 38 dB. As well, the Zone's battery is gargantuan, rated for 50 hours of continuous use before needing a recharge. If that was where the matter ended, they'd be a notable enough pair of headphones, though nothing to write home about. But that is very much not where the matter ends.