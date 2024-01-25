Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: Don't Buy For The AI

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can't coast on its cameras or succeed just by its screen: the days of hardware alone winning the smartphone war are long behind us. Instead, it's making best use of that hardware which Samsung is counting on to sell its most capable candy bar, with the debut of Galaxy AI.

On the face of it, Galaxy AI packages together things many of us are already familiar with, like generative image editing, video processing, and live translation. What stands to make it special, however, is that this is happening on a smartphone, not on a high-power desktop.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Life on the bleeding edge is risky, though. Embracing new features before everyone else can make for a smartphone that does what no rivals come close to, and yet placing bets on fledgling technologies is always going to be a gamble. That's even before you get to the hefty $1,299.99 starting price.