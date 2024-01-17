The New Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Make You Rethink AI

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is here, and Samsung is giving its flagship mainstream Android smartphone a healthy dose of AI. Before you roll your eyes and accuse the South Korean company of jumping on the artificial intelligence buzzword bandwagon, Galaxy AI isn't some nebulous marketing ploy. Instead, it helps the Galaxy S24 Ultra oust unwanted people and objects from photos, tweak your tone to not upset your boss in emails, and do real-time translation in calls and messages.

As we've seen in previous years, Samsung's improvements are evolutionary, not revolutionary. Even now, 2023's Galaxy S23 Ultra is a more-than-capable Android flagship: to expect a complete reinvention would be missing the point. Even in foldable phones, there's no escaping the feeling that Samsung has a working formula and is now focused on refining it.

Samsung

For the Galaxy S24 Ultra, that means polishing its photography talents, adding on-device AI — with actually useful applications — and making small but potentially meaningful tweaks to the overall hardware. Meanwhile, for the Galaxy S24 and S24+, it's a case of similar fettling, filling in the more mass-market price points.