11 Military Spec Flashlights You Can Buy For Yourself

When people shop for military flashlights, they're usually looking for a flashlight that covers several key features. Those aspects include being tough to break, having built in protection from water and dirt, projecting high luminosity, and being mountable. Even in non-military applications, these features can be useful. For example, a hiker may want a flashlight that is water and dust resistant because they're outside and they may want the flashlight to attach to their backpack straps so they can see in front of them without needing their hands. Since military flashlights allow for such usability, a hiker could find a military flashlight useful.

Unfortunately, the term military flashlight has brought out the worst in some manufacturers. Many companies will label their regular, everyday flashlights as military-grade in order to coax customers into buying something at a premium when they could've just bought a regular flashlight for much less money. As a result, looking at military flashlights can be a frustrating and tiring endeavor as many of them are just regular flashlights with cool designs. You can still buy some good flashlights from companies that market their stuff as military-grade but it's not a sure thing.

However, there are real military-spec flashlights out there that work quite well from the same companies that actually make flashlights for the military. The flashlights below all have that in common.

