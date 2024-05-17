5 Of The Best Rechargeable Flashlights For Your Next Camping Or Hiking Trip

The Energizer TacR-1000 LED Tactical Flashlight, as the name suggests, emits a 1,000-lumen beam and has a four-hour runtime when you use it on the high setting. If you only use it on the low setting (in which it produces a 250-lumen beam), the run time increases to 15 hours. Its brightness makes it versatile, given that you can use it outdoors while camping or hiking, or even carry it in your car for emergencies.

The body of the flashlight is made of aircraft-grade aluminum, and the lens is shatterproof. Energizer also claims the flashlight is impact-resistant up to one meter, which means you can count on it to function despite a few falls. Apart from the regular lighting modes, you can also use this flashlight in strobe mode. This can come in handy if you're out and need to signal an emergency to passersby. Additionally, this flashlight is water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about it getting damaged if it catches a few droplets of water when you're stuck in the rain.

Another highlight of this product is that, apart from being rechargeable in the traditional sense, it also has a USB port-out that helps you use the flashlight to charge other devices. The flashlight is currently available on Amazon for $28 and at The Home Depot for $27.97. It's well-received by customers on both sites, as evidenced by the 4.5 out of five rating on Amazon and 4.7 out of five rating on The Home Depot.