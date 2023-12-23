5 Of The Best And Brightest Keychain Flashlights

Flashlights are one of the most useful items you can have at the ready, whether it's during a blackout, in an emergency situation on a dark road, or just a matter of convenience when looking for something in your car or under the couch. When you think of a flashlight, you might picture a traditional handheld cylindrical torch with a wide bulb at the end, but flashlights come in all shapes and sizes. There are USB lanterns, LED headlamps, and some highly-rated hand-crank flashlights that can be used completely off the grid.

Keychain flashlights, however, are especially convenient because — by attaching one to your keys — you can ensure you almost always have one on you without having to think about it. In fact, keychain flashlights are some of the most popular everyday carry (EDC) accessories around. While there are plenty of other items you can attach to your keys, like bottle openers or even keychain radiation detectors, you should consider buying a keychain flashlight. Of course, you'll want to make sure it's reliable and strong enough to find your way in the dark. Based on hands-on testing by experienced reviewers (more on that at the end of the article), here are five of the best and brightest keychain flashlights available.