The 10 Most Popular Flashlight Brands, Ranked

The house brand of wholesale online retailer Banggood, Astrolux sells a wide variety of flashlights. Many are rebranded products from manufacturer Mateminco, but both brand names get really solid reviews. Astrolux's flashlights have a lot of the features enthusiasts crave, often for less money than you'd expect. The company features lights in its lineup for everyday carry and specialized uses. Astrolux's flashlights are often mentioned among some of the longest-throwing in the business, with one in particular performing above and beyond what one might expect from a sub-$200 light.

The Astrolux WP3 is a powerful laser-excited phosphor (LEP) flashlight. Laser-based flashlights like the WP3 were only introduced in 2018. There are a couple of different designs out there for how to turn a laser into a viable light source, but the result is generally the same — LEP flashlights produce light that can be thrown incredible distances, but also generate a lot of heat, which limits applications. The WP3, for example, has an amazing throw distance of 1.8 miles. It has a stainless steel bezel, a knurled grip, and a reliable power and mode switch with good tactile response. While it's not exactly useful for, say, finding one's keys on the garage floor, it can be used as a beacon, or for hunting or hiking. It's also fun just to mess around with a flashlight this powerful — safely, of course.

The Astrolux WP3 is available from Banggood for around $160.