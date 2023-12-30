5 Affordable Rechargeable Lanterns For Your Next Camping Trip

When you go camping, whether roughing it solo in the backwoods or taking a glamping trip with your closest friends, there are certain items you'll want to bring for a better experience. Of course, camping safety is necessary, and a power source to keep your electronics charged should be up on your list, but there are other smaller essentials as well. For example, a reliable light source so you're not trying to use your phone's small flashlight while it's pitch black outside.

However, sometimes the problem with a light source like a lantern is that you'll need to bring batteries if it dies — just another thing to drag out into the woods with you. But with today's technology, many lanterns can hold a charge for many hours and are rechargeable. Some even come with smaller solar panels attached to them. Based on a variety of reviews from users, here are five rechargeable lanterns for your next trek out into the wilderness. A more in-depth explanation of this approach can be found at the end of this list.