4 Of The Best Camping Lanterns For Your Next Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A reliable lantern is an essential accessory on any camping trip, but there are a few factors you'll need to consider before you decide which type of lantern is right for you. Camping lanterns come in different sizes and form factors. Brightness is another key factor to consider when choosing the right lantern. If you're looking for a lantern that can illuminate your campsite, you need at least 500 lumens of brightness. Lanterns with lower brightness might not provide as much light, but they tend to be more portable, making them ideal for hiking and backpacking.

A rechargeable battery is another prerequisite, but many lanterns also double up as a power bank, letting you charge your phone, tablet, headlamps, and other small gadgets. You should also consider the use case of your lantern. If you're looking for something utilitarian, a cool white or warm white light will do, but if you want your lantern to provide ambient lighting, consider something with different lighting modes and colors.

The ruggedness of a lantern is another important factor. You'll need something that has some degree of water resistance to survive a light shower or morning dew. A durable build that can survive a drop is an added bonus.