Here's Why iPhone's New Visual Look Up Feature Is Essential For Hikers And Campers

If you love spending time outdoors, your iPhone can be a useful companion. While you might want to indulge in a digital detox on your next camping trip, the iPhone has several tools that can keep you safe and provide help along the way. For example, you can use Google Maps to plan your route and the Compass app to make sure you're on the right path. Find My will help your friends and family keep tabs on your current location, while Emergency SOS via Satellite can get you out of a sticky situation when there's no cell reception.

Other iPhone utility apps can come in handy, too, such as Notes, Reminders, and the flashlight. Then, of course, there's the iPhone camera, which can capture great macro shots, landscapes, and even stars in the night sky. The iPhone camera has some neat AI features too, such as Live Text and Visual Look Up. While Live Text can identify text in photos and videos, letting you copy or search a selection, Visual Look Up can identify objects such as plants, animals, and landmarks in photos, making it a handy feature when you're outdoors.

You can use Visual Look Up to find out more about a tree or bug you don't recognize. Or maybe you want to check if the plant you just touched was Poison Ivy or Stinging Nettle. If you like foraging outdoors, Visual Look Up could even let you know if the mushroom or berry you picked is poisonous or edible.