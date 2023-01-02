How To Take Incredible Astrophotography Pictures With Your iPhone

With everything set up and the right lighting conditions, you're ready to take your astroshot. Your iPhone should automatically switch to Night mode when it detects low light. Tap the RAW icon on the top right to switch to the correct format. Lock the focus on infinity, preferably a star.

By default, iOS auto-selects the capture time. When handheld, it's limited to one second. However, with the release of the 14, the iPhone can detect when it's motionless on a tripod and extend the exposure time to 10 to 30 seconds (via Apple).

You can tap the caret icon on top of the camera app to adjust the exposure settings. Slide the capture time to the max. Press the shutter button remotely with your Apple Watch or Airpods (via Apple). Wait for the timer to finish the count (it'll be displayed in the top-left corner).

If you're using a third-party camera app, note that it's limited to 1-second exposures which generate a stack of images exposed for a second. It cannot actually take longer exposures. So, all things considered, the default iOS camera should deliver the best results (via MacRumors). You can further enhance them with editing. Import the shots into your computer or edit them on your phone using the Adobe Lightroom app. The Apple ProRAW format allows you to reduce grain and blur without algorithm magic organically (via Apple).