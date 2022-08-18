How To Enable Or Disable Dark Mode On Your iPhone

Using your iPhone for long periods of time, especially with a bright screen, can cause a lot of strain on the eyes. The longer you spend on your phone (regardless of if it's an iPhone, Android, or otherwise), the more important it is to ensure you're protecting your vision. One option iPhone users now have is to set their phone to Dark mode. This is a mode that changes all of the bright, white backgrounds to darker ones which are much easier on the eyes. It can be looked at for longer periods of time while avoiding the side effects of eye strain — it can also slow battery drain, just a tiny bit.

Dark mode on the iPhone is a very useful feature, and it can even be set to Automatic so your iPhone can switch from light to dark or vice versa depending on the time of day. You can also set your own custom schedule for when you want your iPhone to be in light or dark mode. We'll walk you through how to enable or disable dark mode and how to toggle or set the various other options you have available to you on your device today.