The Most Important Features That Your Next Tripod Needs

Photographers and videographers know that the trusty tripod is their lifelong best friend. Camera systems come and go, lenses get new versions, and lighting is a never-ending struggle, but a good set of sticks will never disappoint you. Because a good quality tripod is long-lived, it should be a buy-once, cry-once investment. It's the one piece of photography equipment that can elevate your creative skills, helping you to get the crispest image every time.

When deciding on a new tripod, you must know what images you want to create. The market has a dizzying number of models, some with universal features and some specific to the use case they were designed for. A tripod is a stable platform you fasten your camera system onto. If you've spent hundreds or thousands of dollars on your camera and lenses, the last thing you want to do is skimp on the cost of a decent tripod. That expensive camera is only as good as the images you can get from it, and if your tripod isn't stable, every photo you take will be blurred. A good tripod opens up a new world of photographic skills, from astrophotography to long exposure or low light captures.