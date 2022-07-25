Affordable Mirrorless Cameras Worth Buying In 2022

The Lumix GX85 is Panasonic's current smallest offering, yet it doesn't skimp on a lot of the features found in full-size cameras. The Micro Four Thirds (MFT) sensor, half the size of a full frame, allows a compact body to fit into a five-by-three-inch footprint. The smaller sensor also allows them to stuff in five-axis active image stabilization to help eliminate camera shake in both photo and video modes. The GX85 takes 16-megapixel stills, which is plenty of adequate resolution for the average consumer.

Stuart Carden/Shutterstock

It also shoots 4K video in 24 or 30 FPS, which is a massive boom in a body this small. In 4K mode, there is a slight crop of the image, while stepping down to 1080P allows you to record the full width of the sensor. HD recording is also possible at up to 60 FPS. There is, however, no mic jack or external monitor support. Prices remain at or under $800 including a kit lens, and buying into the MFT system allows upgrading to more pro-level cameras down the line.

A noteworthy alternative to the GX85 is the Sony A6000, which features a similarly compact design and price point. The Sony gets a larger APS-C sensor, but it loses out on that useful image stabilization. Still, the resolution is improved over the Lumix, with 24.3 megapixels to work with. HD video recording is supported up to 60 FPS, but you do not get 4K.