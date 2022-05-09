The Best DSLR Cameras You Can Buy Right Now

Introduced in 2016, the D5600 sports a look similar to professional Nikon DSLRs, just shrunken down to a more compact, lightweight size. Behind the ubiquitous F-mount is a 24.2-megapixel sensor, with a 1.5x crop factor versus a 35mm full-frame. The body itself is made largely from one piece of polycarbonate plastic. Sturdy, but not as tough as magnesium.

With 24MPs and raw shooting, you have plenty of options when it comes to tweaking or re-cropping photos in editing software. Alternatively, Jpegs can be sent right to your phone via the Nikon app for quick posting on social media. ISO ranges from 100 all the way to 25,600, but noise shows up quickly at the higher settings.

The D5600 will also shoot 1080p video at up to 60 frames per second. Not cinema-quality, but it's more than adequate for many web applications. During live view mode, the camera's flip-out LCD screen comes in handy for vlogging and selfies.

This Nikon is currently available new for around $800, with an 18-55mm kit lens included (via B&H). It features native support for the company's DX budget lens range, as well as any FX lens with a built-in focus motor. If that's a bit rich, the D3500 can be had for a bit cheaper with comparable features, but lacking a flip-out screen. The Canon Rebel SL3 is also a solid EF-mount alternative, with the added ability to shoot 4K video.