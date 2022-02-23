Was The Panasonic Lumix GH6's Highest-Resolution M4/3 Sensor Worth The Wait?
In May 2021, Panasonic renewed the Lumix GH lineup with a new micro four-thirds mirrorless camera. Besides launching the Lumix GH5 II three years after the GH5S, Panasonic also teased the Lumix GH6, scheduling its launch for the end of 2021. Although the camera missed its original launch schedule, Panasonic has now announced the Lumix GH6 with massive upgrades to video recording and the highest megapixel count on a micro four-thirds camera yet.
The Panasonic Lumix GH6 features a 25.2MP Live MOS sensor that is 20% larger than the 20.3MP sensor on the GH5 II. The new camera sports a high-speed signal readout along with a wide dynamic range. It is powered by Panasonic's new Venus Engine that is capable of producing images with a rich color and natural texture. The GH6 is also the first micro four-thirds camera in the Lumix range to support V-Log format as well as V-Gamut color range for preserving the natural dynamic range while in post production.
Lumix GH6 supports enhanced video
The Panasonic GH6 offers 12+ stops of wide dynamic range, supporting an ISO range between 50 and 12,800 in the photo mode and 100 to 25,600 in the video mode. Although the camera's mechanical shutter is capable of capturing images at 14 frame per second (fps), the electronic shutter boosts this to 75fps. For those who would like to use the camera for high-resolution photography, the Lumix GH6 features a special mode in which it shifts the sensor slightly to capture eight consecutive images and combines them together to render a 100MP image.
When it comes to video, the Lumix GH6 can capture 4:2:2 Cinema 4K video at 60fps with a 10-bit depth and can even output the signal to an external recorder via the built-in full-size HDMI 2.1 port for limitless recording. It can also capture 10-bit 4:2:0 video at 5.7K resolution and 60fps or 5.8K at 30fps in 4:3 aspect ratio, making use of the sensor's entire area.
Additionally, the GH6 can also record 5.7K video at 30fps in Apple's ProRes 422 HQ format using CFExpress cards for the first time in the Lumix lineup. The extended recording has been made possible by the internal cooling system integrated on the Lumix GH6.
For creators who want to capture videos at higher frame rates, the Lumix GH6 also supports 4:2:0 10-bit video recording at 120fps at 4K and 240fps at Full HD resolutions. The camera can also capture Full HD video at a maximum of 300fps to recreate a shot in slow motion.
Better stabilization for handheld video
The Lumix GH6 has a body similar to the GH5 II and sports the same 3-inch swivel LCD touch display along with an 3.68-million-dot OLED live viewfinder. The camera also features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to allow seamless file transfer without the hassle of wires.
Panasonic has equipped the Lumix GH6 with a new 5-axis gyro sensor that can handle more precise image stabilization both in the body and the kit lens. The new Dual IS2 image stabilization system boasts of 7.5 stabilization stops that make the camera ideal for handheld video recording even if the attached lens does not offer stabilization.
Now we have to decide if this combination of elements – crowned with the fact that this is the highest-resolution M4/3 camera from Panasonic yet – is all worth the cash we'll have to pay to own it. The Panasonic Lumix GH6 was announced to be arriving in the market via partner channels starting March 2022 at a price of $2,200 for only the body. The package comprising camera body and the kit lens will be priced at $2,800.