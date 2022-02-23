Was The Panasonic Lumix GH6's Highest-Resolution M4/3 Sensor Worth The Wait?

The Panasonic GH6 offers 12+ stops of wide dynamic range, supporting an ISO range between 50 and 12,800 in the photo mode and 100 to 25,600 in the video mode. Although the camera's mechanical shutter is capable of capturing images at 14 frame per second (fps), the electronic shutter boosts this to 75fps. For those who would like to use the camera for high-resolution photography, the Lumix GH6 features a special mode in which it shifts the sensor slightly to capture eight consecutive images and combines them together to render a 100MP image.

When it comes to video, the Lumix GH6 can capture 4:2:2 Cinema 4K video at 60fps with a 10-bit depth and can even output the signal to an external recorder via the built-in full-size HDMI 2.1 port for limitless recording. It can also capture 10-bit 4:2:0 video at 5.7K resolution and 60fps or 5.8K at 30fps in 4:3 aspect ratio, making use of the sensor's entire area.

Additionally, the GH6 can also record 5.7K video at 30fps in Apple's ProRes 422 HQ format using CFExpress cards for the first time in the Lumix lineup. The extended recording has been made possible by the internal cooling system integrated on the Lumix GH6.

For creators who want to capture videos at higher frame rates, the Lumix GH6 also supports 4:2:0 10-bit video recording at 120fps at 4K and 240fps at Full HD resolutions. The camera can also capture Full HD video at a maximum of 300fps to recreate a shot in slow motion.