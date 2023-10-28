These 5 Mobile Solar Panels Are Perfect For Camping

Mobile solar panels are a great way to power your campsite without access to outlets or gas-powered generators. However, one should take a few considerations before taking the plunge and buying one. The best solar panel for you will largely depend on the devices that need to be charged or powered. Electronics have varying watt needs, as devices like cell phones consume far less power than heavy appliances like refrigerators.

As with all solar panels, the amount of energy produced largely depends on the amount of sun and the angle of the panels. That being said, different brands vary in quality, with the best panels capable of charging faster and more efficiently. Another important consideration is the maximum load if using a solar power station or generator, which will be measured in watt-hours (Wh), as that is what will be storing the energy from the panels in many cases.

When looking for options, consider your actual needs. If you are hiking and looking to charge a phone, a lighter-weight mobile sub-50-watt solar panel will probably suffice. For most campers looking to charge things like tablets and laptops, 100-watt mobile solar panels are usually good enough. When comparing different panels, you'll want to look at the maximum watts, efficiency rating, and other considerations like ports, weight, and additional features.