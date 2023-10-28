These 5 Mobile Solar Panels Are Perfect For Camping
Mobile solar panels are a great way to power your campsite without access to outlets or gas-powered generators. However, one should take a few considerations before taking the plunge and buying one. The best solar panel for you will largely depend on the devices that need to be charged or powered. Electronics have varying watt needs, as devices like cell phones consume far less power than heavy appliances like refrigerators.
As with all solar panels, the amount of energy produced largely depends on the amount of sun and the angle of the panels. That being said, different brands vary in quality, with the best panels capable of charging faster and more efficiently. Another important consideration is the maximum load if using a solar power station or generator, which will be measured in watt-hours (Wh), as that is what will be storing the energy from the panels in many cases.
When looking for options, consider your actual needs. If you are hiking and looking to charge a phone, a lighter-weight mobile sub-50-watt solar panel will probably suffice. For most campers looking to charge things like tablets and laptops, 100-watt mobile solar panels are usually good enough. When comparing different panels, you'll want to look at the maximum watts, efficiency rating, and other considerations like ports, weight, and additional features.
BLUETTI SP120 120W Solar Panel
The BLUETTI SP120 120W Solar Panel is a lightweight 120-watt foldable solar panel available on Amazon for a regular price of $399.99, though it is often on sale. Weighing just under 10 pounds and only 16.3 x 16.1 inches large when folded, this mobile option is praised for its easy setup, as it comes with four kickstands that can be swapped out for maximum sun coverage throughout the day. Both scratch-resistant and splash-proof, the BLUETTI SP120 120W Solar Panel is a durable option for the outdoors.
Like other portable solar panels, the BLUETTI SP120 also comes with a carrying case, making transporting the device to the campsite fairly easy. Unlike smaller, sub-50-watt portable models, however, the BLUETTI SP120 does not come with USB ports, meaning that it must be plugged into an accompanying power station.
Like other high-quality solar panels, the BLUETTI SP120 uses monocrystalline silicon, a superior material with a higher energy efficiency of 23.5% for this model. Though the panels are high-quality, they are a bit on the pricier side when compared to other devices.
MARBERO 30W Solar Panel
If you are looking for a lighter, portable option, the MARBERO 30W Solar Panel is a great option. It also includes 10 DC ports and three USB ports so that devices can be charged directly from the panel rather than being distributed through a solar power station or generator. It's also fairly affordable at just $109.99 on Amazon.
The MARBERO 30W Solar Panel is only 13.9 x 9.8 inches when folded and is super lightweight at 2.64 pounds, making it one of the lightest, smallest options on the market. The MARBERO 30W Solar Panel utilizes monocrystalline silicon, offering a higher cell efficiency rating of 21.5-23.5%. The small but mighty device also has a pretty impressive 18-volt output for its size.
While the 30-watt solar panels cannot power heavier appliances, it's perfect for a lean camping trip to charge phones and lights and won't add much weight to your existing gear. Among the negative reviews, which there are a few, users complain of a lack of power and difficulty in propping up the device, as it doesn't come with a built-in kickstand like some other models.
Jackery SolarSaga 200W Portable Solar Panel
If you need something more powerful and capable of powering more devices or appliances, then the Jackery SolarSaga 200W Portable Solar Panel is a great option. Though it is a bit more expensive, priced at $699.00 on Amazon, the Jackery SolarSaga 200W provides more power output than 100-watt models on the market with a fairly high 24.3% solar cell efficiency. Along with an adjustable kickstand that can be modified throughout the day to maximize the sun's angle, the panels are waterproof and resilient against harsher weather.
Naturally, the 200-watt Jackery SolarSaga is larger and heavier than other portable solar options, making it less convenient for active camping trips that don't require much gear. Weighing 23.6 pounds, the SolarSaga folds in its carrying case for a relatively small 21 x 24-inch form factor. The larger size is a tradeoff, with the Jackery's selling point being in its high-efficiency 200-watt power and up to 23.2V, enabling the device to power more energy-hungry devices.
ITEHIL 100W Solar Panel
The ITEHIL 100W Solar Panel is an affordable, reliable mid-range device with 21.5% conversion efficiency. In addition to providing pretty solid charging, the model is fairly lightweight, weighing only 11.92 pounds. The model itself is a bit bigger than others at 20.47 x 14.7 inches when folded but boasts a USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 output as well as DC ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Usually priced at a relatively affordable $229.99 on Amazon, the efficiency of the product is slightly lower than other models on the list at 21.5%.
The ITEHIL 100W Solar Panels lay pretty flat when completely unfolded, and rather than having a kickstand; it comes with grommets in the corners of the device that can secure the panels. IPX4 Oxford waterproof fabric also makes these panels fairly easy to clean, which may be useful when out in the wild. The ITEHIL is highly rated for its surprising durability and compact size, as the form factor for the device resembles more compact, lower-watt designs.
BigBlue 28W Solar Charger
Another tiny, portable, and highly mobile option, the Big Blue 28W Solar Charger, is an affordable $79.99 option on Amazon. The most notable feature of the BigBlue 28W Solar Charger is that it only weighs 1.57 pounds and is fairly tiny when fully folded at 11.1 x 6.3 inches large.
The way these panels fold makes it small enough to fit in most backpacks without adding much extra weight to your gear. The device is powered with a branded SunPower Solar Panel with a solar cell efficiency of 24% and comes with three USB-A ports, enabling the direct charging of multiple devices.
That being said, the device is limited to a 28-watt maximum, meaning that larger devices, like laptops, won't be able to be directly powered by the device unless using it to store power in a power bank. Many complaints about the device point to a lack of power and difficulty finding the right angle to charge the device efficiently, as the device lacks an angled kickstand.
Ultimately, the mobile solar panel you get for your camping trips will depend highly on your needs. Luckily, all of these devices serve as reliable options regardless of your scenario. Whether you need a power source and portable charger for laptops and minifridges or are just looking for an alternative for an external battery for your phone, one of these options should suit your needs.