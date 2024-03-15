3 Android Features That Will Make Your Next Hike Even Better

Not too long ago, identifying objects around you with a mobile device seemed like something straight out of a science fiction novel. That technology is widely available today, thanks to products like Google Lens. With Google Lens, you can identify plants, trees, animals, insects, hills, mountains — you name it — on your next hike.

The Google Lens app is free and available for download on the Google Play store. On most Android smartphones, you don't have to download or install anything, as the feature is integrated into the Google search widget on your home screen. To launch it, tap the camera symbol in the search bar. Point the camera at the object you want to identify, as if taking a photo, and Google Lens will do the rest.

It's also worth noting that Google Lens can translate text in real-time. If you ever find yourself hiking in a foreign country, that will definitely come in handy.

Bear in mind that Google Lens requires an active internet connection to function properly, so if you're planning to venture far from cell towers, have a limited data plan, or are visiting a country with high data charges, Google Lens may not work as you expect.