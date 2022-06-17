The Alarming Reason You Need To Stop Using Flashlight Apps

One common way for an app company to make a profit is with ad integration. App developers will work with ad software that will, in turn, may attempt to gain access to permissions on your phone that you wouldn't otherwise be asked to give. Some app developers will also partner up with advertising companies to extract data from users in order to make a profit. This can make the use of less-than-reputable apps a bit of a privacy risk, if you grant these apps permissions they shouldn't need.

Instead, it's best to just delete these apps as soon as possible, and make sure to consider if the permissions an app requests should be necessary for its basic functionality. For iPhone users, there is also a method available to ensure apps aren't accessing parts of your phone you don't want them to. If you go to Settings, then Privacy, you can see the apps that have requested permissions on your iPhone, and you can activate or deactivate permissions for each app. You can also activate App Privacy Report, if you haven't already, to see when and how apps are using these permissions.

Android users can also get some peace of mind by heading to settings, then privacy, then permissions manager. Here you can see the activity of apps on your phone and what they are doing with permissions. You can also choose to toggle access to permissions for each app. If you've purchased an Android device in the past half-decade and haven't already downloaded a bunch of apps, giving them permissions with wild abandon, you're probably in very little danger of falling prey to malicious flashlight apps and their shady ways.