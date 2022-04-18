How To Turn Off The iPhone Flashlight In 2 Ways

There are a couple of different ways you can get to the flashlight on an iPhone that has Face ID. Here is the quickest and easiest way to access and turn off the flashlight on these devices (via Apple):

1. Turn on your iPhone's display so that the lock screen is visible.

2. In the bottom left corner of the lock screen, you'll see the flashlight icon. Tap and hold that icon until you feel your iPhone vibrate briefly, meaning the flashlight has turned off or on.

You can also access your flashlight from the lock screen on the device using a different method:

1. On the lock screen, pull down from the top right corner of the screen to access the Control Center.

2. Tap on the flashlight icon in the bottom left to turn it off or on.

The latter method doesn't require you to hold down the button to turn the iPhone's flashlight off — all you have to do is tap.