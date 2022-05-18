Apple's New Privacy Commercial Puts Data Brokers On Notice

It's unclear just how much privacy — or the promise of it — alone sells a product or service, and Apple's own restraint when it comes to data aggregation does somewhat obscure the impact of its software features. A little ironically, it doesn't actually collect telemetry on how many users are opting in or out to data sharing, the company says. The reality is that some users will always see the value from apps and services as outweighing the value of their personal information, and thus choose to make the decision to share that.

Still, it's also probably fair to say that the scale of the data broker industry is poorly understood, if its activities are known about at all. The profiles built up from aggregated information can be considerable: one popular data broker, Apple says, collects information on 700 million consumers around the world, with individual profiles containing as many as 5,000 different characteristics. If you've ever wondered why you're being followed by targeted ads quite so spookily accurate to your own recent interests, this is probably the root cause.

Apple's continued focus is unlikely to win it too many friends in the tech world. Its emphasis on privacy does, of course, come with a spotlight on iPhone features, along with strategic decisions like Apple Wallet and Apple Pay not tracking purchase history, and Messages being end-to-end encrypted. Although not calling out Facebook, Google, and Amazon directly, it's not hard to see the message being an attempt to contrast what you get as an iOS user, versus being a customer of other platforms. In the end, it'll come down to individuals deciding just what the limits of their privacy concerns actually are, and how much they're willing to trade in return for "free" access to the latest must-have apps and services.