How To Increase Your Privacy On Android By Changing These Settings

Most Android phones come bundled with Google's services designed to track your every move, both offline and online. Google apps constantly collect details of your web activity across all signed-in platforms. And if you always carry your phone with you like most people, the search giant knows where you go and when (via Google Support). Even third-party apps seek unnecessary permissions to gather as much of your data as possible.

Advertisers then use profiles generated from this extensive, intrusive data mining to serve you personalized ads. That said, Google has recently introduced new policies to make Android far more privacy-friendly than its previous iterations, giving users better control over their personal information (via Google Blog). Android versions 11 and up now have a dedicated Privacy Dashboard that conveniently lets you disable ad profiling.

Changing some settings can also increase your privacy on Android. Plus, you can adopt good practices to evade online tracking better.