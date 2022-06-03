The Android Flashlight Hack You Should Know About

The new Android 13 Developer Preview build introduces a small, but useful change for the owners of Google Pixel phones: the flashlight function is now added to Quick Tap. Quick Tap was added last year as a means of making it easier to access some of your phone's most basic features with a physical double-tap to the back of a user's phone. You can program it to launch an app of your choice, or you can use it to take screenshots, open up Google Assistant, or display your notifications. It seems that soon enough, Google will expand that list by adding the flashlight, provided the feature makes it out of the Developer Preview and onto the real build. How useful is it going to be?

Do you remember the days of old, when you actually needed to own a flashlight just in case your home had a power outage? You may still own one (or a few), but these days, you're probably using the flashlight on your mobile phone more often than the battery-powered torch you or your family had under your sink a decade ago. Phone flashlights may not be the most powerful light sources, but some of the newer mobiles can provide quite a bit of brightness — enough to get you by in a pinch.

However, finding the flashlight often involves digging through the menus, or at the very least, finding the icon among a handful of others in your notifications pulldown menu. Adding the flashlight to Quick Tap could therefore prove to be quite handy for some Google Pixels users, given that, unlike a real flashlight, your phone is usually always within arm's reach.