12 Harbor Freight Tools That'll Keep Your Next DIY Project Cheap
Every DIY enthusiast will have their favorite brand of tools, but it's not wise to assume that buying from that same brand always represents good value. While some buyers might prefer to buy their most frequently used tools from a top-rated DIY brand like Ryobi, there's no point in paying extra for branded tools you'll only ever use on an occasional basis. That's why so many buyers are fans of stores like Harbor Freight: the long-running chain offers tools at cheap prices with enough capability to get the job done.
While not every Harbor Freight find is worth buying, these top DIY picks all boast plenty of positive reviews from customers to back up their marketing claims. Each one is cheaper than the equivalent tool from most big brand names, and might well come in handy for your next DIY project.
Harbor Freight isn't just useful for DIY tools, either: If you're looking for yard work and gardening tools and don't want to shell out more than necessary, check out SlashGear's roundup of the best picks for the budget minded home landscaper.
Warrior 1.1 Amp Corner/Detail Sander
A sander is essential for a wide range of DIY projects, but buying one doesn't have to break the bank. In fact, it's possible to pick a Warrior sander up from Harbor Freight for under $25. It's a solid choice for occasional users, as it's compact and lightweight and so won't take up much room when it's not in use. It's designed to fit comfortably into your palm when it's in use, and features a triangular pad to make reaching trickier corners less of a hassle.
The Warrior 1.1 Amp Corner/Detail Sander also features a built-in bag for sanding debris, making it quicker and easier to clean up after the job is finished. Harbor Freight offers a wide variety of sanding pads to suit all kinds of jobs, and the sander uses a hook-and-loop system to ensure it's easy to swap between pads. With a maximum speed of 12,500 orbits per minute, it'll get those jobs done quickly, too.
The $19.99 tool is backed up by consistently strong user reviews, with over 1,700 Harbor Freight customers sharing their thoughts on the product to date. Of those users, 95% said they'd recommend the sander, giving it an overall review average of 4.6 out of five stars.
Chicago Electric 7 Amp 4 inch Handheld Dry-Cut Tile Saw
Knowledgeable DIY enthusiasts can save a significant amount of money by carrying out home improvement work themselves versus paying a professional, but only if they have the right tools. For tiling, stonework, and other masonry jobs, a tile saw like the Chicago Electric 7 Amp 4 inch Handheld Dry-Cut Tile Saw might come in handy. Plus, at $39.99, it's still firmly in budget territory. Blades are sold separately but can be picked up at Harbor Freight for under $10 a piece.
The Chicago Electric tile saw can reach speeds of up to 12,000 rpm thanks to its powerful seven amp motor, yet with a weight of around 6 pounds, it's light enough to remain comfortable through longer jobs. More than a quarter of the reviews left for the tool praise its size and weight, with it receiving an average review score of 4.4 out of five from over 400 reviews. In total, 91% of customers agreed that they'd recommend the item.
Bauer 14 Amp 7-1/4 inch Circular Saw
Bauer is one of Harbor Freight's many in-house brands, and offers a constantly evolving lineup of products consisting mostly of power tools. One of the latest products to launch within that lineup is the 14 Amp 7-1/4 inch Circular Saw, which retails for $49.99. It can reach speeds of up to 5,200 rpm thanks to its 14 amp motor, and can bevel cut angles of up to 52 degrees. That makes it one of the most capable circular saws that Harbor Freight sells, even if it's not the very cheapest. It is still, however, more affordable than many big brand name rivals.
Being one of Harbor Freight's latest products, the saw doesn't have many reviews yet, but the reviews that have been published as of now are almost universally very positive. From a total of 25 reviews, the saw received an average user score of 4.7 out of five stars, with 100% of customers saying that they'd be happy to recommend it.
Warrior 1500 Watt 11 Amp Dual Temperature Heat Gun
Alongside Bauer, Warrior is another of the most common brand names to see on power tools at Harbor Freight. Warrior offers plenty of great tools at affordable prices, with one of the best value offerings being the brand's heat gun. It reaches a maximum temperature of 1000 degrees Fahrenheit, but also features a low temperature setting, making it useful for a wide variety of DIY jobs.
Harbor Freight's description of the product claims that it features, "a superior coil design that heats materials more quickly than other heat guns on the market," but doesn't provide any numbers to support that claim. However, at a retail price of $19.99, it's unlikely that most buyers will care too much about saving a few seconds here and there anyway.
While its time-saving claims can't be backed up, the 1500 Watt 11 Amp Dual Temperature Heat Gun's popularity among buyers can be readily proven. Over 4,200 customers left reviews of the product to date, with 96% of them saying that they'd recommend the product. Overall, reviews of the heat gun average 4.7 out of five stars, with many reviewers highlighting its low price and good value as their reasons for purchase.
Bauer 7 Amp 4-1/2 inch Slide Switch Angle Grinder
The Bauer 7 Amp 4-½ inch Slide Switch Angle Grinder offers plenty of power at a low price, retailing for just $29.99. It can reach speeds of up to 11,000 rpm and is activated via a locking slide switch, making it more comfortable to use for longer periods. The grinder's guard can be adjusted without the need for tools, while a dual position side handle makes it easier to find a comfortable position for all kinds of grinding and cutting jobs.
A grinding wheel is not included with the tool and so will have to be bought separately, but Harbor Freight offers a range of individual wheels and sets that start under $2.00. The tool's low price is one of the main reasons buyers give for liking it, according to reviews left on Harbor Freight's website. As of this writing, more than 1,400 customers have left a review, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. An impressive 98% of customers would recommend the tool.
Bauer 3 Gallon, 3 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum
DIY is almost invariably a messy process, and the messiest projects can result in levels of debris that the average household vacuum doesn't have a hope of dealing with. That's why a capable dedicated vacuum like the Bauer 3 Gallon, 3 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum is essential for frequent DIYers. The three gallon capacity should be enough to deal with most DIY jobs, and with up to three peak horsepower of suction, it'll deal with all kinds of muck and debris.
It retails for $39.99, making it significantly cheaper than many big brand name rivals. Some buyers might be put off by the vacuum's mere 90-day warranty — for comparison, a similar product from Ryobi offers a three-year warranty — but user reviews should reassure even the most hesitant buyers of its longevity. From more than 2,900 reviews, the vacuum gets an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars, with 96% of customers happy to recommend the product.
Bauer 4V Cordless Stapler
The Bauer 4V Cordless Stapler is a versatile stapler that suits a variety of DIY and home improvement projects. The manufacturer claims that it can deliver up to 700 shots per charge, a claim that's backed up by the many user reviews praising the tool's long battery life. When it's time to recharge the battery, a built-in light indicates the stapler's charging status, letting users know when it's ready for use again.
Photos from reviewers document the wide variety of jobs they have used the stapler for, from installing carpets on stairs to pinning up targets on a gun range. More than 500 customers have left a review of the tool to date, with 94% of them recommending it. Those reviewers gave the stapler an average of 4.6 out of five stars, with the most common comment being how easy it was to use. The second most popular area of praise was the tool's price, which is currently listed at $39.99.
Warrior 6 Amp Rotating Handle Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw
Nearly every major tool brand offers a reciprocating saw, but none for quite as cheap as Harbor Freight's most affordable option. Nonetheless, with a six amp motor and 180 degree rotating handle, the Warrior 6 Amp Rotating Handle Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw is just as powerful and versatile as many of those pricier offerings. It packs a number of features designed for ease of use, including a lockable multi-speed trigger and a keyless blade change system. The shoe plate also pivots up to 30 degrees to ensure an accurate cut. Perhaps most importantly in this case, however, the saw costs just $27.99.
As many Harbor Freight fans will already be well aware, a low price doesn't necessarily mean compromising on quality. More than 1,100 customers have reviewed the product to date, with almost 800 of those giving it the full five-star rating. Overall, it achieved an average rating of 4.4 out of five stars, with 90% of customers recommending the saw.
Pittsburgh 7-Piece Electricians Screwdriver Set
Any DIY project involving electrical work will need specialized tools like a good insulated screwdriver set. Harbor Freight is a great place to pick up these kinds of tools for DIYers who will only need them occasionally, and therefore don't want to shell out more than necessary for a big brand name set. The Pittsburgh 7-Piece Electricians Screwdriver Set should cover all bases for those occasional uses, and it retails for only $11.99.
It's backed up by strong reviews too, with over 500 customers giving their verdict on the set to date. An exceptional 99% of customers said they'd recommend the product, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars scored overall. Over 100 of those reviews highlight the set's durability, while hundreds more praise its low price and value for money. The set is rated for protection up to 1,000 volts, making it suitable for all kinds of DIY electrical projects.
Bauer 5.5 Amp Cut-Out Tool
Due to its limited uses compared to many of the other tools here, a cut-out tool is more likely than most to only ever be needed occasionally. That makes it doubly important not to overpay for one, making the Bauer 5.5 Amp Cut-Out Tool a solid option. It retails for $34.99, and it's powerful enough to get the job done, without needing to pay for features and capability that you'll never use.
It can make cuts up to 1 inch deep, with the motor capable of reaching speeds of up to 30,000 rpm. It's compatible with carbide and spiral cut-out bits, both of which are sold separately but can be picked up for as little as a few bucks apiece from Harbor Freight's website. Like all the other tools featured on this list, the Bauer cut-out tool boasts consistently strong reviews, with an average rating of 4.3 out of five stars from over 100 reviews and 88% of customers happy to recommend the item.
Pittsburgh 7 inch Wire Stripper with Cutter
The Pittsburgh 7 inch Wire Stripper with Cutter is the cheapest tool on this list, but it's no less useful than the rest. It's capable of stripping a variety of popular types of wire, and can also shear 8-32 and 10-32 gauge copper screws. Its solid steel construction ensures durability but also keeps the tool cheap, with a retail price of only $5.99. The stripper and cutter's simple spring lock mechanism also features a locking function to ensure it's safe when not in use.
It's a favorite among Harbor Freight buyers, who have reviewed it on the store's website. To date, more than 3,700 reviews have been left, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. Many of those reviews praise the tool's quality and value, while others note that it is easy to use. When asked whether they'd recommend the product, 97% of customers agreed.
Braun 1250 Lumen LED Rechargeable Battery Bank Work Light
Even with every other necessary tool at your disposal, a DIY project will quickly grind to a halt if you find that you can't see what you're doing. Ensuring you keep a tool like the Braun 1250 Lumen LED Rechargeable Battery Bank Work Light to hand is a great way of ensuring that doesn't happen, especially since it retails for just $27.99.
It delivers up to 5.5 hours of runtime on a full charge and can also be used to top up the batteries of tablets or smartphones via the integrated USB port. There's also an adjustable base to make sure the light is always pointed at an optimal angle. Harbor Freight reviewers are sold on both its value for money and its capability, with 96% of them recommending the product. Over 2,400 reviews have been shared as of this writing, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars across all of them.