9 New Harbor Freight Tools & Products You Should Have On Your Radar
The ongoing SEMA trade expo in Las Vegas has proven to be an interesting launch venue for several brands. A day after Kia used the expo floor to reveal new EV concept cars, it's now the turn of Harbor Freight to officially announce a total of nine new products that will become part of its 2025 offerings. These nine products span various product categories, ranging from portable power stations and foldable solar panels to different types of professional power tools.
These freshly announced 2025 model year products include four new Predator-branded portable power station models and two new models of folding solar panels, both of which are also marketed under the Predator sub-brand.
As for the new professional Power Tool offerings, they all carry the Hercules branding and include a new brushless 12V Lithium-Ion ¼ inch Angle Die Grinder, a brushless 20V 2 ½ inch Variable Speed Compact Band Saw, and a brushless 20V Lithium-Ion Variable Speed Jig Saw. Let's now take a closer look at each of these different products, so you may decide whether to buy them once they go on sale sometime next year in 2025.
A fresh, wide range of portable power stations
Unlike the company's Jackery Explorer 1000 power station we reviewed, Harbor Freight's upcoming 2025 portable power stations all feature the familiar Predator brand name. The refreshed lineup features 350W, 600W, 1200W, and 2000W options. The entry-level 350W model is sandwiched between an existing 400W model, while being also spaced comfortably away from the new mid-tier 600W option. Going further up the price and features ladder, we get to the latest Predator 1200 model, followed by the top-of-the-line Predator 2000. All of these power stations are designed to keep gadgets like laptops, fridges, tablets, and Bluetooth speakers powered for a really long time.
These Predator power stations boast a display that shows various aspects of the machine. Other notable features include full solar charging compatibility and a bevy of safety-focused features like BMS and pass-through charging that lets people use the power station as it is being charged. Starting with the 600W option, these machines also get the Emergency Power Supply feature that automatically switches the power source during an unexpected outage.
Along with the four new portable power station models, two new Predator-branded folding solar panels — those join many other affordable options already available at Harbor Freight. These models are all IP65 rated and now comes in 100W and 200W configurations; they feature high-performance monocrystalline solar cell technology that enhances their efficiency and longevity. The folding nature of these solar panels ensures that they can be used even when real estate is at a premium. For additional convenience, there is an adjustable kickstand at the back of the panel that will let users make fine adjustments to capture as much sunlight as possible.
2025 Hercules power tools range
New to Harbor Freight's power tools lineup are three new products, starting with the Hercules Brushless 12V Lithium-Ion ¼ inch Angle Die Grinder designed for polishing, sanding, machining, and grinding. The power tool can be switched between 10,000 rpm and 24,500 rpm using a four-speed selector. Those wanting a greater level of control have the option to use the variable speed paddle switch that offers granular control over the rotational speed. A big benefit of this product is its ability to access small spaces. To make things easier while working in such difficult-to-access areas, the Hercules Angle Die Grinder also gets a bright LED light that illuminates the target area.
The second product in Harbor Freight's 2025 power tool lineup is the Hercules Brushless 20V 2 ½-inch Variable Speed Compact Band Saw. This OSHA-compliant product offers several convenience features ranging from an adjustable blade guide to a tool-less blade change lever. For added versatility, the Band Saw has an integrated rafter hang hook for storage.
The third power tool product for 2025 is the Hercules Brushless 20V Lithium-Ion Variable Speed Jig Saw, which can reach speeds of up to 2,900 strokes per minute and integrates an on/off cutline blower that aids in the cutting of hard materials. The inbuilt variable speed trigger ensures that the user can execute clean cuts thanks to the tool allowing precision control over the cutting process. This machine also gets an LED light that makes it easier for the user to watch the cut line. All three Hercules-branded power tools boast a 5-year warranty and will be exclusively available at Harbor Freight stores. The company has yet to reveal pricing details.