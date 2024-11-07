9 New Harbor Freight Tools & Products You Should Have On Your Radar

The ongoing SEMA trade expo in Las Vegas has proven to be an interesting launch venue for several brands. A day after Kia used the expo floor to reveal new EV concept cars, it's now the turn of Harbor Freight to officially announce a total of nine new products that will become part of its 2025 offerings. These nine products span various product categories, ranging from portable power stations and foldable solar panels to different types of professional power tools.

These freshly announced 2025 model year products include four new Predator-branded portable power station models and two new models of folding solar panels, both of which are also marketed under the Predator sub-brand.

As for the new professional Power Tool offerings, they all carry the Hercules branding and include a new brushless 12V Lithium-Ion ¼ inch Angle Die Grinder, a brushless 20V 2 ½ inch Variable Speed Compact Band Saw, and a brushless 20V Lithium-Ion Variable Speed Jig Saw. Let's now take a closer look at each of these different products, so you may decide whether to buy them once they go on sale sometime next year in 2025.