Sorry Land Rover, Kia's New EV9 Off-Roader Just Stole The Show

If there's one thing we have learned from Kia's 2024 plans, it is that the company remains very bullish about its EV prospects. After previewing the Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) — a concept electric van — at CES 2024, Kia unveiled two new concept EVs at the ongoing SEMA Show in Las Vegas. While one of the projects — the EV9 ADVNTR CONCEPT EV SUV — is based on the existing Kia EV9, a car that Kia currently has on sale, the second concept is the PV5 WKNDR is based on the same PBV platform the company previewed earlier in 2024.

If not already evident, the common thread connecting these new concept EVs (besides their Kia branding and electric powertrain) is that they are both rugged, off-road capable vehicles. Kia is not a brand that one typically associates with trail-going SUVs. With these new EV concepts, however, the company seems to be wanting to change that image. Both the concept vehicles were designed by a team at the Kia Design Center America (KDCA), based in Irvine, CA, and could give SUVs from the likes of Land Rover and Range Rover a slight inferiority complex.

Much to Land Rover's relief, these models are still in their conceptual phase and may take a while for them to go public. However, given how long it's been since Land Rover hinted at the possibility of a rumored Land Rover Defender EV, there is a chance that Kia may actually do the unthinkable and beat Land Rover in building an all-electric off-road focused SUV.

