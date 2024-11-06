Sorry Land Rover, Kia's New EV9 Off-Roader Just Stole The Show
If there's one thing we have learned from Kia's 2024 plans, it is that the company remains very bullish about its EV prospects. After previewing the Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) — a concept electric van — at CES 2024, Kia unveiled two new concept EVs at the ongoing SEMA Show in Las Vegas. While one of the projects — the EV9 ADVNTR CONCEPT EV SUV — is based on the existing Kia EV9, a car that Kia currently has on sale, the second concept is the PV5 WKNDR is based on the same PBV platform the company previewed earlier in 2024.
If not already evident, the common thread connecting these new concept EVs (besides their Kia branding and electric powertrain) is that they are both rugged, off-road capable vehicles. Kia is not a brand that one typically associates with trail-going SUVs. With these new EV concepts, however, the company seems to be wanting to change that image. Both the concept vehicles were designed by a team at the Kia Design Center America (KDCA), based in Irvine, CA, and could give SUVs from the likes of Land Rover and Range Rover a slight inferiority complex.
Much to Land Rover's relief, these models are still in their conceptual phase and may take a while for them to go public. However, given how long it's been since Land Rover hinted at the possibility of a rumored Land Rover Defender EV, there is a chance that Kia may actually do the unthinkable and beat Land Rover in building an all-electric off-road focused SUV.
3-inch lift beats 2025 EV9 specs
Even if one loathes the prospect of an off-roader vehicle with a Kia badge, there is no denying that this EV9-sourced concept vehicle turned out to be an absolute show stealer. While Kia has retained the familiar silhouette of the EV9, the company has done a good job at making this rigged concept unmistakably different to look at. A major factor that aids in creating this visual difference is the overall height of the vehicle itself. This EV9 ADVNTR concept stands 3 inches taller than the standard EV9 model currently on sale.
The larger adventure tires further accentuate this increase in ride height. While Kia did not share the make and specs of the tire, there is no denying that these large wheels fill the wheel wells of the car rather satisfactorily. Like any self-respecting off-roader, the EV9 gets a redesigned front and rear facias and an overall look that oozes character. These redesigned facias should also help the vehicle with much better arrival and departure angles while out off-roading.
Completing the outdoorsy look is the distinct, usable custom roof rack, which — according to Kia — is very usable and can be used to hold extra luggage or even form the base of a rooftop tent when required. Kia shied away from revealing any possible specs of this EV9 ADVNTR concept, which could be an indication that the vehicle is not being considered for immediate production. However, there is no denying that the company is likely looking closely look at feedback from its customers and onlookers.
What else did Kia showcase at SEMA?
Kia also chose the SEMA show to show off the new PV5 WKNDR CONCEPT. Now, this is a rather interesting vehicle, given that this concept is based on an existing concept vehicle that Kia showcased earlier this year. Kia calls this concept vehicle a Swiss Army Knife on wheels, primarily owing to its incredibly flexible, modular nature.
These capabilities are enabled by the van's adaptable interiors that let it handle multiple types of functions. Among the promised capabilities of the PV5 WKNDR CONCEPT are solar panels and hydro turbine wheels that can help it generate electricity for several purposes. The power generated using these methods could be used for things like mobile phone charging, inflating tires, and even blowing air into an inflatable mattress or pillow.
While there is no denying that this concept vehicle has the shape of a van, Kia has tried its best to hunk up the looks of the car to make it look more macho. Like its SUV brethren, the overall height of the PV5 WKNDR CONCEPT has also been increased as compared to its concept predecessor, although Kia did not reveal how much of a difference it really was.
In addition to this new concept van, Kia also showcased three different versions of existing Kia models themed around figures found in Greek mythology. These cars include the Kia Sportage — Thetis, named after the Goddess of Water; the Kia Telluride — Zeus, God of Sky and Thunder; and the Kia Sorento — Gaia, Goddess of Earth.