2024 Kia Sorento Review: A Safe Choice Faces An Unexpected Rival

Three-row SUVs are big business, but does a vehicle with room for the whole family need to be big, period? The Kia Sorento would argue no, slotting in-between the five-seater Sportage and the markedly-larger Telluride, and yet offering space for up to seven along with the flexibility to convert that into cargo room when the trip demands it.

The Sorento is also one of Kia's few "drivetrain triplets": while the entry-level SUV is gas-only, it can also be had in hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. That's something the Telluride doesn't offer, though like the bigger SUV, the Sorento can deliver a positively luxurious experience in its more expensive trims.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Is that where the sensible buyer heads in the line-up, however, or is cheaper automatically better when it comes to Sorento ownership? And, with Kia splitting the Sorento into road-centric and more rugged-looking X-branded versions, is spending more on an X-Pro a wise decision? The answer, it turns out, is more complicated than you might think.